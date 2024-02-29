'Laapataa Ladies' Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Kiran Rao's Movie Might Earn On Day 1

Aamir Khan-backed film, 'Laapataa Ladies', directed by Kiran Rao, is all set to arrive in theatres on Friday, March 1. 'Laapataa Ladies' is a satire which is based on societal evils. It stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Ravi Kishan in key roles. Aamir and Kiran left no stone unturned to promote the film. Recently, there was a special screening of 'Laapataa Ladies' held in Mumbai. Celebs are all praise for the film and even critics have given rave reviews to it. Outlook India spoke to a couple of trade experts to know about the day 1 box office prediction of 'Laapataa Ladies'. They said that it's an word of mouth film.
Producer and film business expert, Girish Johar said, ''It's very niche and nuanced film and definitely there is an awareness about it. They plan to build the film on the word of mouth. I will be happy if the film opens in anywhere around Rs 1-2 crore and then it will built up accordingly.''
He added, ''We all know about the box office dynamic. So, depending upon the word of mouth, it might have a good weekend.''
While film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said, ''It's an Aamir Khan-backed production and going by the subject it will essentially not only open but will also grow with word of mouth. It may start slow but might consolidate its position by the day''.
On the day 1 box office collection, he said, ''I am not sure if the day 1 collection would be higher than a crore. But hopefully, the credibility Mr Aamir Khan's name has, when attached to a film it ensures that the content is great and grows with the word of mouth by the day.''
When asked if it was a bad decision to release 'Laapataa Ladies' in theatres, Rathi said, ''Not really. Good subjects are doing well and one movie released last week- Article 370 which doesn't have big stars but is doing well at the box office. If the subject is relevant and interesting and it connects with the audience and if the storytelling is engaging anything can happen.''