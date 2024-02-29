'Laapataa Ladies' Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Kiran Rao's Movie Might Earn On Day 1

Aamir Khan-backed film, 'Laapataa Ladies', directed by Kiran Rao, is all set to arrive in theatres on Friday, March 1. 'Laapataa Ladies' is a satire which is based on societal evils. It stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Ravi Kishan in key roles. Aamir and Kiran left no stone unturned to promote the film. Recently, there was a special screening of 'Laapataa Ladies' held in Mumbai. Celebs are all praise for the film and even critics have given rave reviews to it. Outlook India spoke to a couple of trade experts to know about the day 1 box office prediction of 'Laapataa Ladies'. They said that it's an word of mouth film.