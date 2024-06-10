'Kumkum Bhagya’ Actors Abrar Qazi, Rachi Sharma Find It Therapeutic To Spend Time With Strays

Given they can’t keep any pets, considering they barely spend any time at home, they have started taking care of the furry friends living on their sets. Abrar and Rachi have begun to treat the stray dogs, especially the ones on set, as their own. For Abrar, spending time with the strays is ‘therapeutic”. He said: “I have always been a very big pet lover and after meeting Rachi and getting to know our mutual love for these furry friends, we spend most of our time with them when we are not shooting. Playing with them and taking care of them is therapeutic and helps us relax in between scenes. We have given cute names to them, and they actually come running to us whenever we call them. It is always a great feeling to be around them.”