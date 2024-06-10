Art & Entertainment

'Kumkum Bhagya’ Actors Abrar Qazi, Rachi Sharma Find It Therapeutic To Spend Time With Strays

Actor Abrar Qazi, who essays the role of Rajvansh in the television show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, has opened up on his love for stray animals, along with his co-star from the show, Rachi Sharma.

Abrar Qazi
Abrar Qazi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Abrar Qazi, who essays the role of Rajvansh in the television show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, has opened up on his love for stray animals, along with his co-star from the show, Rachi Sharma.

Given they can’t keep any pets, considering they barely spend any time at home, they have started taking care of the furry friends living on their sets. Abrar and Rachi have begun to treat the stray dogs, especially the ones on set, as their own. For Abrar, spending time with the strays is ‘therapeutic”. He said: “I have always been a very big pet lover and after meeting Rachi and getting to know our mutual love for these furry friends, we spend most of our time with them when we are not shooting. Playing with them and taking care of them is therapeutic and helps us relax in between scenes. We have given cute names to them, and they actually come running to us whenever we call them. It is always a great feeling to be around them.”

Rachi Sharma shared that she wanted to adopt a dog or a cat since her childhood but never got a chance to do so. She said: “My mother used to tell me that I can keep one when I grow up, only if I am able to take care of them. Although I have managed to rescue one dog back at my home in Indore because there are people to take proper care of him but here as I stay by myself in Mumbai, I can't afford to keep one.”

She further mentioned: “My working hours are not fixed, and because of the hectic shoot schedules, I cannot take the responsibility and not live up to it. So, all the stray dogs and cats on our set are like my pets and I love spending time with them. Whenever Abrar and I get time in between the shots, we play with them.” ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: Gadkari, Sitharaman, Shah, Jaishankar Retains Ministries; Chouhan Gets Agri Ministry
  2. Heatwave Conditions To Continue For Next 5 Days In Northwest, East India: IMD
  3. Why Are Youths Of Punjab Falling Into Drug Addiction?
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt Portfolios: No Change In Top 4 Ministries, Aviation Min Changed, Shivraj Chouhan Gets Agri | Full List
  5. Chhattisgarh: Protest By Satnami Community In Baloda Bazar Turns Violent
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ New Promo: Anil Kapoor Promises The Audience ‘Is Baar Karte Hai Kuch Khaas’
  2. Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpses Of Her Sunday Beach Day With Daughter Malti Marie
  3. 'Kumkum Bhagya’ Actors Abrar Qazi, Rachi Sharma Find It Therapeutic To Spend Time With Strays
  4. “She Was Struggling With A Drug Problem” Jon Cryer Recalls Demi Moore's Hidden Struggles During Their Brief Romance In 1980s
  5. Pride Month: 4 Audio Series That Will Move You And Expand Your Viewpoint On LGBTQIA+
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Sports Minister Of India; South Africa Face Bangladesh In T20 World Cup
  2. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Tanzim Sakib Blows Away SA Top Order
  3. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ricky Ponting Praises Rohit Sharma For Captaincy
  4. Modi Cabinet 3.0: Mansukh Mandaviya Replaces Anurag Thakur As Union Sports Minister
  5. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram & Co Bat First - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. High PFAS Levels Found in Drinking Water Across These Five States
  2. “She Was Struggling With A Drug Problem” Jon Cryer Recalls Demi Moore's Hidden Struggles During Their Brief Romance In 1980s
  3. New York City Will Rename Christopher Street-Sheridan Square Subway Station To Honor Stonewall Riots
  4. ‘Catastrophic’ Landslide Indefinitely Blocks Crucial Wyoming-Idaho Mountain Highway
  5. Dancing Is Now Legal In New York City; No More Zoning Restrictions On Nightlife Entertainment
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: Gadkari, Sitharaman, Shah, Jaishankar Retains Ministries; Chouhan Gets Agri Ministry
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Sports Minister Of India; South Africa Face Bangladesh In T20 World Cup
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time