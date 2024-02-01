Kriti Sanon Reveals How The National Award Win Impacted Her Career, Calls It The 'Highest Order Of Validation'

Kriti Sanon won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in ‘Mimi.’ The actor shared the award with Alia Bhatt who won the same for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi.’ In a recent interview, the actor opened up on how winning the National Award has impacted her career and has given her recognition.
In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Kriti Sanon talked about winning the National Award for ‘Mimi.’ She said that the award has made her believe in her talent, skill, and hard work. She said, “I think an opportunity like that doesn’t come very often. I’m still trying to find more; it’s tough. I think the national award is the highest order of validation I could ask for.”
Reflecting on her win, Kriti Sanon said that the award has altered her perspective. It has given her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and look for roles that will push her as an actor. It has made her ready to take risks and not worry about opinions and judgment. She said, “I don’t know if people have started behaving differently or thinking differently, that I don’t know. I feel I know I’m thinking differently, and that’s about it.”
Kriti Sanon is known for choosing diverse roles. She has performed multiple characters that show her versatility as an actor. She will now be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.’ She is playing the role of a robot in the film. It is set to release in cinemas on February 9. The film is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the movie also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, and Rakesh Bedi.