Kriti Sanon Reveals How The National Award Win Impacted Her Career, Calls It The 'Highest Order Of Validation'

Reflecting on her win, Kriti Sanon said that the award has altered her perspective. It has given her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and look for roles that will push her as an actor. It has made her ready to take risks and not worry about opinions and judgment. She said, “I don’t know if people have started behaving differently or thinking differently, that I don’t know. I feel I know I’m thinking differently, and that’s about it.”