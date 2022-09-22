Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Kookie Gulati: We As Humans Are Really Complex And I Try To Take Inspiration From Real-Life Situations And People

Director Kookie Gulati, who is coming up with ‘Dhokha Round D Corner’ speaks about his strength as a director.

Kookie Gulati
Kookie Gulati Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 3:31 pm

Director Kookie Gulati has made a mark through all the projects he has done. He’s not only inventive but also fearless and has extremely divergent thinking when it comes to his films. The director has also worked with powerhouse talents in the industry like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan. He’s known for his proficiency in depicting stories in the most captivating manner. His next big project is ‘Dhokha Round D Corner’ starring R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumar and Khushalii Kumar which is all set to release this Friday.

Close to the release of his upcoming project, when asked about his strength as a filmmaker, Director Kookie Gulati shared, “One of my strengths lies in the precision of executing the technicalities that come along while directing a film.”

He further added, "I try to take inspiration from real-life situations and real people. We as humans are really complex characters and I am using the medium to depict this through giving different layers and depth to the characters in Dhokha Round D Corner.”

Kookie Gulati is rightly known as the ‘Man of his vision’ as he has always aced the art of showcasing his characters in the most embellish way. The director understands the psyche and demands of today's audience and that is clearly incorporated in his projects. His projects touch the audience's heart in a special way and it will be extremely exciting to watch Kookie Gulati’s magic on the silver screen, this Friday.

