Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Kiara Advani Goes Shopping In Dubai With Rumoured Beau Sidharth Malhotra; See Pictures

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are said to be dating each other for quite some time now. The two recently headed to Dubai.

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 8:58 pm

Ever since they starred together in much-loved film ‘Shershaah’, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to be dating. Now on Sunday, as the actress celebrated her 30th birthday, she was joined by Sidharth and they both headed to Dubai for the occasion. 

While the two have not shared photos from their trip, a few fans managed to take pictures with the duo in Dubai as they were spotted enjoying a shopping spree in a mall. Joining Kiara and Sidharth was none other than Kiara’s brother Mishaal.

In one of the pictures, Kiara is seen posing with her fan and her brother Mishaal, as she sported a white t-shirt with striped pants. In the other photo posted by the fan, Sidharth is seen in a red shirt and trousers. Have a look:

Earlier too, pictures from their Dubai trip had gone viral on social media. 

Meanwhile, on Kiara’s birthday, the actor took to his Instagram story and shared a BTS video from 'Shershaah' promotions. "Happy birthday ki cheers to many more BTS & fun moments Big love & hug,” he captioned it. The actress then reposted the video with a heart emoji.

While it was briefly reported that the two have parted ways, the couple rubbished all the rumours by attending Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid party together. However, the two are yet to confirm news of their relationship officially. 

On the work front, Kiara will next be seen in 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' with Kartik Aaryan apart from 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Vicky Kaushal, and ‘RC15’, co-starring Ram Charan. Sidharth, on the other hand, will feature in Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' apart from 'Yodha' with Disha Patani.

