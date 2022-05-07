Saturday, May 07, 2022
KGF: Chapter 2 Actor Mohan Juneja Dies At 54

Mohan Juneja made his debut in Shankar Nag's 'Wall Poster,' and went on to feature in over 100 films during his career,

Updated: 07 May 2022 3:21 pm

Actor and comedian Mohan Juneja died on Saturday at the age of 54. He had been sick for a long time. He died at a Bengaluru hospital after failing to react to therapy.

The Tumkur-born actor made his debut in Shankar Nag's 'Wall Poster,' and went on to feature in over 100 films during his career, including in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

He was known for portraying both vicious and humorous characters, and one of his most famous films was 'Chellata.' Darshan, Upendra, Puneeth Rajkumar, Ambareesh, and Shivarajkumar were among the well-known actors he has worked with.

Hombale films, which backed 'KGF: Chapter 2,' condoled his death on Twitter. Have a look at the post here:

He was recently seen in the blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 2,' and he also appeared in the original 'KGF' film. He'd appeared in numerous serials, notably 'Vitara,' which made him a household name.

Actor Ganesh expressed grief on Twitter. "Om Shanthi," he remarked, and he shared Juneja's photo. Suni, Pawan Wadeyar, and Chethan Kumar were among those who grieved his passing. "We will miss you sir," Vasishita N Simha remarked on Twitter. "Rest in peace, #mohanjuneja," Raghu Mukherjee tweeted. Fans also turned to social media to leave kind notes.

Art & Entertainment Mohan Juneja Actor/Actress KGF: Chapter 2 KGF 2 Film Industry Movies Film Indian Cinema India
