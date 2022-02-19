Keerthy Suresh, Sai Pallavi To Be Chief Guests At 'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu' Trailer Launch

Actresses Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi, who are popular names in Southern film industries, will grace the trailer launch event of actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandana' starrer 'Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu' as Chief Guests. The Tirumala Kishore directorial will have a theatrical relese on February 25 as a Maha Shivaratri Special. On Saturday (February 19), the trailer will be unveiled at the renowned Shilpa Kala Vedhika in Hyderabad.

The makers have invited Sai Pallavi, who is currently enjoying the success of her film 'Shyam Singha Roy,' as well as National-award-winning actress Suresh, to the event. Explaining the reason behing having female chief guests, the makers said that the family entertainer have women in significant roles and thus they wanted the trailer to be launched by female chief guests.

Sharwanand, was last seen in bilingual film 'Maha Samudram' which released in Tamil and Telugu and also starred actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, whereas Mandanna was recently seen in the Pan Indian blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Going forward Sharwanand has 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' and Mandanna will be seen making her Bollywood debut in 'Mission Majnu'. The actress has already grabbed her second Hindi film, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, which is titled 'Goodbye'.

'Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu' also stars Radhika Sharath Kumar, Khushbu, Urvashi, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Sathya, Pradeep Rawath and Goparaju Ramana. Its key crew members include Devi Sri Prasad, Sujith Sarang, Sreekar Prasad, and AS Prakash. The dance sequences of the film have been choreographed by Raju Sundaram and Sekhar VJ.

Tirumala had planned to release the film in 2016, starring actors Venkatesh and Nithya Menen, but it did not materialize. In October 2020, the project was resurrected, with Sharwanand and Mandanna taking their places. The film's principal photography began in July 2021 and ended in February 2022, with the majority of the filming taking place in Hyderabad and Rajahmundry.