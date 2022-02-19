Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Keerthy Suresh, Sai Pallavi To Be Chief Guests At 'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu' Trailer Launch

'Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu,' directed by Kishore Tirumala, will star actors Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna, and is set to release on February 25.

Keerthy Suresh, Sai Pallavi To Be Chief Guests At 'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu' Trailer Launch
Sai Pallavi And Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 12:06 am

Actresses Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi, who are popular names in Southern film industries, will grace the trailer launch event of actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandana' starrer 'Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu' as Chief Guests. The Tirumala Kishore directorial will have a theatrical relese on February 25 as a Maha Shivaratri Special. On Saturday (February 19), the trailer will be unveiled at the renowned Shilpa Kala Vedhika in Hyderabad.

The makers have invited Sai Pallavi, who is currently enjoying the success of her film 'Shyam Singha Roy,' as well as National-award-winning actress Suresh, to the event. Explaining the reason behing having female chief guests, the makers said that the family entertainer have women in significant roles and thus they wanted the trailer to be launched by female chief guests.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sharwanand (@imsharwanand)

Related stories

'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu': Non-Theatrical Rights Of Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Sold

Sharwanand And Rashmika Mandanna's, ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ To Release On February 25

First Look of Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna's 'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu' Out

Sharwanand, was last seen in bilingual film 'Maha Samudram' which released in Tamil and Telugu and also starred actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, whereas Mandanna was recently seen in the Pan Indian blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Going forward Sharwanand has 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' and Mandanna will be seen making her Bollywood debut in 'Mission Majnu'. The actress has already grabbed her second Hindi film, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, which is titled 'Goodbye'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sharwanand (@imsharwanand)

'Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu' also stars Radhika Sharath Kumar, Khushbu, Urvashi, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Sathya, Pradeep Rawath and Goparaju Ramana. Its key crew members include Devi Sri Prasad, Sujith Sarang, Sreekar Prasad, and AS Prakash. The dance sequences of the film have been choreographed by Raju Sundaram and Sekhar VJ.

Tirumala had planned to release the film in 2016, starring actors Venkatesh and Nithya Menen, but it did not materialize. In October 2020, the project was resurrected, with Sharwanand and Mandanna taking their places. The film's principal photography began in July 2021 and ended in February 2022, with the majority of the filming taking place in Hyderabad and Rajahmundry.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu Sai Pallavi Keerthy Suresh Trailer Launch Event Tolly­wood Sharwanand Rashmika Mandanna
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

'Kyun Ho Gaya Na' Child Artist Riya Bajaj Is Content With Being A Celebrity Photographer

'Kyun Ho Gaya Na' Child Artist Riya Bajaj Is Content With Being A Celebrity Photographer

Shama Sikander To Marry Beau James Milliron in March

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur Tie The Knot

'Bachchhan Pandey' Trailer: Filmmakers Trolled For Copying Viral Memes In The Movie

5 Things Which Make The 'Bachchhan Pandey' Trailer Stand Out

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Urban Developement Minister Eknath Shinde during inauguration of water taxi services from Belapur Jetty, in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Launches Water Taxi

A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada Truckers Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases