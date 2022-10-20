Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Dazzles At Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Bash; Shehnaaz Gill Poses With The Actor

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal looked stunning as they entered the venue of Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash together.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Shehnaaz Gill
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 6:31 pm

After Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap hosted a bash on Sunday night, film producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a Diwali bash on Wednesday night. Seen in attendance were newly wed couple Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, and they looked stunning together. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill, and several others attended the party too.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shehnaaz also shared a frame with fellow Punjabi boy Vicky, and she shared a motley of pictures. In one image, she is seen hugging Vicky as the two pose for the camera. For the caption, she wrote, "Hun bani na gal... 2 Punjabi ek frame vich."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Producer Ramesh Taurani and his wife Varsha Taurani’s party also saw attendance of Pulkit Samrat and actor-girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda.

Shilpa Shetty was spotted with her husband Raj Kundra, who arrived in his now-trademark face mask. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Others clicked were Nora Fatehi, Sonu Sood, and Taapsee Pannu.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Since Diwali is around the corner, it would be a delight to see Diwali parties after two years of muted celebrations due to the pandemic.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Bash Shehnaaz Gill Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh Varsha Taurani Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra Nora Fatehi Sonu Sood Taapsee Pannu Pulkit Samrat Kriti Kharbanda New Delhi India
