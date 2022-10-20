Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Dazzles At Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Bash; Shehnaaz Gill Poses With The Actor

After Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap hosted a bash on Sunday night, film producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a Diwali bash on Wednesday night. Seen in attendance were newly wed couple Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, and they looked stunning together.

Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill, and several others attended the party too.

Shehnaaz also shared a frame with fellow Punjabi boy Vicky, and she shared a motley of pictures. In one image, she is seen hugging Vicky as the two pose for the camera. For the caption, she wrote, "Hun bani na gal... 2 Punjabi ek frame vich."

Producer Ramesh Taurani and his wife Varsha Taurani’s party also saw attendance of Pulkit Samrat and actor-girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda.

Shilpa Shetty was spotted with her husband Raj Kundra, who arrived in his now-trademark face mask.

Others clicked were Nora Fatehi, Sonu Sood, and Taapsee Pannu.

Since Diwali is around the corner, it would be a delight to see Diwali parties after two years of muted celebrations due to the pandemic.