Home Art & Entertainment

Katrina Kaif Recalls The Moment When She Thought Her Life, Career Was Over

Katrina's next film is Gurmmeet Singh's horror comedy Phone Bhoot.

Katrina Kaif during a photoshoot
Katrina Kaif during a photoshoot Instagram/@katrinakaif

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 7:45 am

When actor Katrina Kaif was replaced in John Abraham starrer film 'Saaya', she thought her life and career is going to be over. In a new interview, Katrina revealed how she removed after filming 'just one shot' and was told that she 'can't be an actor and there's nothing good' about her. 'Saaya' is a supernatural fantasy romantic thriller that was released in 2003.

Directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mahesh Bhatt, the film was an adaptation of the 2002 Hollywood film Dragonfly. John Abraham, Tara Sharma, Mahima Chaudhry, Zohra Sehgal and Rajendranath Zutshi were part of the film.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Katrina said, "I got thrown out, not thrown out, let's say replaced in a film called Saaya which was an Anurag Basu film with John Abraham and Tara Sharma. After shooting one shot, not one day but just one shot. At that time I thought my life was over. I thought my career was over."

She added, "Everyone faces rejection I think as an actor. Maybe not everyone, a lot most actors will face rejection and will hear no a lot. And that's why you have to develop that resilience if you want to be an actor. I've had people to my face say, when I first started out, 'You cannot be an actor and there's nothing good about you', straight. I cried then too, so crying helps. But then you hold onto the vision you have, you work hard and you got to be resilient."

Katrina made her Bollywood debut with Boom (2003) and then featured in many films such as Sarkar (2004), Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005), Namastey London (2006), Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), Raajneeti (2010), Ek Tha Tiger and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), Zero (2018).

Her next is Gurmmeet Singh's horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot'. The film also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Katrina Kaif Phone Booth Ishaan Khatter Siddhant Chaturvedi Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actor Indian Cinema
