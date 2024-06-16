Art & Entertainment

Karanvir Bohra Hosts Father's Day Brunch; Raghu Ram Is His New Guest On 'Daddy Adventures'

TV actor Karanvir Bohra hosted a brunch on Sunday to celebrate Father's Day, and celebrities like Raghu Ram, Kunal Verma, Rajesh Khattar, and others attended the event in Andheri, Mumbai.

Visuals from the event show Karanvir posing with his father, filmmaker Mahendra Bohra. The 'Shararat' actor is dressed in a white shirt, blue denim jeans, and white juttis, sporting a green-coloured 'pagdi'. The father-son duo is holding a baby bottle filled with pink-coloured drink, posing against a backdrop with Karanvir's podcast 'The Daddy Adventures' written on it.

In the video, Karanvir said: "Happy Father's Day to everyone. Don't be shocked about why I have come in the get-up of a Dulhe Raja. I am coming directly from a shoot." Actor Rajesh Khattar, the father of actor Ishaan Khatter, arrives wearing a beige-coloured shirt and blue denim. In the visuals, Rajesh remarks to the paparazzi, "The youngest daddy in town is already here." Kunal Verma, who is known for his work in 'Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna', wore a black and white floral shirt and green trousers. He is married to actress Puja Banerjee, and the couple has a son. Raghu Ram arrives dressed in all black for the brunch.

Karan hugged Raghu and said: "Today a new episode of my podcast is coming, and Raghu is the guest. And I have to share that he has sung a song for his son. He wrote and sang it, it's really beautiful." The snippet further captures the guests wishing "Happy Father's Day" in chorus. Karanvir is married to model Teejay Sidhu, and the couple has three daughters -- twin girls Raya Bella and Vienna, and Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra.

