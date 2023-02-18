Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Karan Maan On 'Farzi': It Was Most Challenging To Get The Bangladeshi Accent Right

Home Art & Entertainment

Karan Maan On 'Farzi': It Was Most Challenging To Get The Bangladeshi Accent Right

Actor Karan Maan, who rose to fame with 'Tubelight', and 'Jamai 2.0', has recently come up with his new web series 'Farzi' and said that the most challenging part of his character was the language and it really needed a lot of effort to learn a new dialect.

Karan Maan
Karan Maan IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 5:51 pm

Actor Karan Maan, who rose to fame with 'Tubelight', and 'Jamai 2.0', has recently come up with his new web series 'Farzi' and said that the most challenging part of his character was the language and it really needed a lot of effort to learn a new dialect.

The show marked the OTT debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. Karan shared how he became part of the project.

While talking about how he got this series, Karan, who is playing the character Murtuza, an army chief from Bangladesh, revealed: "When I was offered this role, I was like yes, this is something I always wanted to portray. The script sounded really exciting. The overall vibe was sounding really impressive. So I couldn't say no at all."

When asked about challenges, he said: "The most challenging task was to get the Bangladeshi accent right. It was a bit challenging as I had to rehearse many times for this. But at the same time, I was learning something new so I was thoroughly enjoying the whole shooting, and moreover, as they say, all well that ends well."

'Farzi' has entered the top 10 trending title lists on Prime Video in multiple countries and it garnered the biggest opening as a local original show.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Karan Maan Shahid Kapoor Farzi Prime Video Farzi Farzi Amazon Prime Video Farzi OTT Platforms Amazon Prime
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts