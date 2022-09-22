Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Karan Johar To Bhavana Panday: I Think Ananya Panday Date Two Boys At The Same Time

Filmmaker Karan Johar in the recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan', which saw Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor and Gauri Khan, said that he thinks actress Ananya Panday "dated two boys at the same time".

During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Gauri about her dating advice for daughter, Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

Karan questioned: "The one advice you gave Suhana about dating."

Gauri replied, "Never date two boys at the same time. Never."

He added: "Good advice."

Looking at Bhavana, Karan then said: "I think Ananya has done that already."

A shocked Bhavana said:, "Has she?"

To which, Karan replied: "Ya. I think she was oscillating in between."

Bhavana then said: "No, she was thinking of two so she broke up with one," leaving everyone laughing.

Ananya recently broke up with actor Ishaan Khatter.

Ishaan was a guest on the show with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi last week.

Karan asked him: "You broke up with Ananya recently"

He said: "Did I, because you said she broke up with me recently."

Art & Entertainment Karan Johar Bhavana Pandey Ananya Panday Double Dating Dating Life Koffee With Karan Gauri Khan Maheep Kapoor Bollywood India
