Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Karan Johar Announces His Next Directorial, Will Be An Action Film

After the release of his upcoming directorial 'Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani', filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his next directorial venture to be an action film.

Karan Johar Announces His Next Directorial, Will Be An Action Film
Filmmaker Karan Johar will next direct an action film. Instagram/Karanjohar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 May 2022 9:14 pm

When it comes to filmmaker Karan Johar, all one can remember is films made in the genre of romance, family dramas and larger-than-life shoot sequences. However, after working in the film industry for over three decades, the filmmaker has decided to foray into the genre of action-filmmaking. He took to social media to make the announcement on the occasion of his birthday, on Wednesday (May 25). 

Known for directing film such as 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' took to his social media accounts to make the announcements.

Johar also announced that his upcoming directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' will release on February 10, 2023. Post that, Johar will start shooting for his action flick in the coming April.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Related stories

Karan Johar Accused of Plagiarising The Story For His Upcoming Movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Pakistani Singer Abrar Ul Haq Accuses Karan Johar Of Using His Song In 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Karan Johar On South-North Cinema Debate: Proud Of 'RRR', 'KGF' And 'Pushpa'; They’ve Raised The Bar

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi and has already gone into the production stage. Johar is also currently busy promoting his production 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. 

The film's trailer was released recently and received positive response from the viewers. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Karan Johar Karan Johar Birthday Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Bollywood Indian Cinema South Indian Cinema Karan Johar Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Terra’s (LUNA) Revival Plan 2.0? Can It Work? Read Here To Find Out

What Is Terra’s (LUNA) Revival Plan 2.0? Can It Work? Read Here To Find Out

Silambarasan Shares an Update On Father T Rajendar's Health

Silambarasan Shares an Update On Father T Rajendar's Health