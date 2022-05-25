When it comes to filmmaker Karan Johar, all one can remember is films made in the genre of romance, family dramas and larger-than-life shoot sequences. However, after working in the film industry for over three decades, the filmmaker has decided to foray into the genre of action-filmmaking. He took to social media to make the announcement on the occasion of his birthday, on Wednesday (May 25).

Known for directing film such as 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' took to his social media accounts to make the announcements.

Johar also announced that his upcoming directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' will release on February 10, 2023. Post that, Johar will start shooting for his action flick in the coming April.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi and has already gone into the production stage. Johar is also currently busy promoting his production 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

The film's trailer was released recently and received positive response from the viewers.