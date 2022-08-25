Kapoor Family To Reportedly Organise Special Puja For Parents-To-Be Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor-couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, tied the knot in April this year after almost five years of dating. Now giving their friends, family and fans some good news, the two revealed that they are expecting their first child.

Now as Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner, it is believed that the parents-to-be are all set to celebrate their first Ganesh Chaturthi together. Now, as per a report in Bollywood Life, the Kapoor family is expecting a grand celebration as a special puja for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their yet-to-be-born baby has been organised.

“The puja is to celebrate the new phase of the happy couple, and also to ensure and pray for everyone’s well-being," a source was quoted by the portal as saying.

For years, the Kapoor family with all the members is known to welcome the Ganpati idol at the RK Studios and the festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm. Although RK Studios has now been sold by the Kapoors, it is said that tradition to celebrate the festival will continue. Well, with a new member to be welcomed in the Kapoor family, we cannot wait to see the Ganesh Chaturthi pictures.

Earlier, Alia, during her appearance with Ranveer Singh in an episode of Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee with Karan 7’, had said how the Kapoor khandaan loves to celebrate festivals together. Alia also recalled how it was different from the way she was brought up in a nuclear family by mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and father Mahesh Bhatt.

“I have been brought up between me, my mum, my sister, and my father. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers. Everybody did their own thing,” Alia had said, adding, “Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute.”

Work wise, Ranbir and Alia are awaiting the release of ‘Brahmastra’ on September 9.