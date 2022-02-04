Kapil Sharma On Sunil Grover's Surgery: I Was Shocked

Comedian and TV show host Kapil Sharma stated he was "shocked" to learn of fellow comedian Sunil Grover's health. Sharma went on to say that he tried to contact Sunil Grover and even "enquired" about his health through mutual friends.

"I was totally shocked and I am extremely concerned about Sunil's health. I had sent him a message but obviously he just got discharged yesterday, so I can't expect a message back from him. He had to undergo a heart surgery at a very young age, but he will be fine soon. I have inquired about his health from our common friends. Working in the industry for such a long time, we have many friends and they regularly update me about his well-being and health," Kapil Sharma told ETimes.

Grover was released from the hospital on Thursday evening following heart surgery. Last month, the actor-comedian had a small heart attack and was brought to the hospital on January 8, according to news agency ANI. Grover endured four bypass procedures after an angiogram revealed three arteries were clogged, according to news agency PTI.

Grover appeared in Sharma's shows 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in prior seasons. The comedian, however, left 'The Kapil Sharma Show' after Sharma allegedly abused him on a flight home from Melbourne in 2017.

Grover has appeared in a number of Bollywood films, including 'Bharat,' which stars actor Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif. Grover also acted alongside actresses Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan in filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's comic drama 'Pataakha.' He also appeared in a few films, including actor Aamir Khan's 2008 superhit 'Ghajini,' actor Akshay Kumar's 'Gabbar Is Back,' and Ajay Devgn's 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh,' to mention a few.

Grover appeared in the controversial Amazon Prime Video web series 'Tandav' last year, which starred actor Saif Ali Khan. He also starred in the ZEE5 comedy 'Sunflower', which went on to become massively successful.