Kapil Sharma Gained 20 Kilos After ‘Firangi’ Flopped At Box Office

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma while looking at an old picture recalls the movie ‘Firangi’s shoot days and said that he did not gain anything from the movie apart from the physique.

In a recent interview with stand-up comedian and YouTuber Anubhav Singh Bassi, when Bassi showed Sharma one of his Instagram photos in which he is doing yoga and asked him about the story behind it, the actor said, “Those were great days. I was shooting for my film 'Firangi'

at the time. I didn’t gain anything from the film apart from the wonderful physique. I would wake up at 4:30 am. I’d become Akshay Kumar. This is a photo of those times."

Sharma further said that he wants to come back to that shape. “I was 72 kgs in that picture. Now it’s 92 again because the film was a flop (laughs)," he added.

Sharma speaking about his Netflix original, said, “General Entertainment Channel par hum thode bandhe hote hain. Aap kai baatein nahin kar sakte ho. Kisi ko hurt karne wali koi baat nahin hai. Apna hee mazaak udaaya hai. Koi case nahin, koi giraftari nahin.” (Our hands are tied on a general entertainment channel. There are things one cannot say. The content is not offensive. I have made fun of myself. No scope for cases or arrests.)

On his Netflix stand-up special, Sharma will reveal some previously unknown details about his epic love story with his wife Ginni Chatrath. In the most recent promo, Sharma expressed gratitude to a brand of liquor for giving him the courage to propose to Ginni over the phone.

On the movie front, Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba recently announced biopic ‘Funkaar’, which aims to capture Sharma’s story on the big screen.Sharma’s Netflix special, titled 'I’m Not Done Yet', is all set to drop on the OTT platform this week.