Friday, May 20, 2022
Kanika Kapoor All Set To Marry Businessman Gautam Hathiramani

Bollywood singer, Kanika Kapoor, is getting married to Gautam, her longtime lover. The actress recently shared photos from her lovely Mehendi ceremony.

Kanika Kapoor Instagram

Updated: 20 May 2022 1:37 pm

Singer Kanika Kapoor, is about to start a new chapter in her life. The 'Baby Doll' singer is set to marry her NRI businessman lover Gautam Hathiramani. Today (May 20) the two are expected to exchange vows in front of their close friends and family members, according to a report by R Bharat.

The pre-wedding celebrations have begun in full force. Kapoor recently shared photos from her lovely Mehendi ceremony in London.

Hathiramani, Kapoor's fiance, is a London-based businessman. He is the Dana Group's group deputy managing director, providing services in aviation, automobiles, health care, and manufacturing. 

He is a Nigerian who was born in Jos, Plateau State, and possesses a degree in Business Administration with an Italian Language from the European Business School, according to his profile. 

Kapoor is smiling with happiness as she prepares to marry the love of her life. Kapoor shared photos from her ecstatic pre-wedding celebration on her Instagram account. The ‘Panghat’ singer looked stunning in a green sequin lehenga with elaborate design and dramatic sleeves in the photos. 

Her outfit was complemented by a stone-studded green statement neckpiece and matching earrings. The bride-to-be can be seen in several of the photos wearing flowery jewellery that complements her entire outfit.

Kapoor's future spouse, on the other hand, dressed in a bright yellow and beige ensemble. The two can be seen dancing and having a good time with one other in the photographs. 

Hathiramani is also seen proposing to Kanika with a bouquet of flowers in one of the photos. "G I Love you sooooo much!" Kanika captioned the photos she shared on Instagram.

Fans swarmed the comments section with congratulations for the pair as soon as the photo was posted online. One of the fans commented, "The most amazing coupling imaginable”, "Wow Congratulations Queen So Happy for You Be Happy," another fan remarked. Mira Rajput, bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, also left a heart in the comments section.

