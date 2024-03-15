Taking to her Instagram, Kali Uchis and Don Toliver shared a sweet video announcing the birth of their first baby. The video, which has been shot in monochrome lighting, shows Uchis lying on the hospital bed with her baby in her arms. Toliver hovers over them and is seen playing with the baby’s hands and feet. The couple did not reveal the baby’s face and neither have they shared the name of their child yet. Sharing the video, the couple wrote, “You are everything we could have hoped for & more. Thank you, God, for our beautiful healthy baby boy & thank you all for the good energy along the way. May our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health.”