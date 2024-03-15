Popular singer Kali Uchis has a piece of great news to share with her fans. Along with her boyfriend, Don Toliver, she has announced that the couple has welcomed a baby boy. She shared the announcement with her fans through Instagram. She shared an adorable video that featured her, Toliver, and the baby.
Taking to her Instagram, Kali Uchis and Don Toliver shared a sweet video announcing the birth of their first baby. The video, which has been shot in monochrome lighting, shows Uchis lying on the hospital bed with her baby in her arms. Toliver hovers over them and is seen playing with the baby’s hands and feet. The couple did not reveal the baby’s face and neither have they shared the name of their child yet. Sharing the video, the couple wrote, “You are everything we could have hoped for & more. Thank you, God, for our beautiful healthy baby boy & thank you all for the good energy along the way. May our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health.”
Take a look at the video here.
The post has fetched over a million likes. Congratulatory messages started pouring in for the couple. One fan wrote, “Omgggg Congrats and welcome to the little angel, God bless you mami.” A second fan said, “Congratulations beautiful!!!! The best feeling in the whole entire world!!!!.” A third fan commented, “You're going to be the best mommy in the world Kali they are blessed to have you.” Katy Perry also congratulated the couple.
Kali Uchis and Don Toliver have been dating each other since 2020. They announced the news of the pregnancy in January 2024.