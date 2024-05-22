'Burning Sun' Convict Jung Joon-young Seeks To Return To The Music Industry As A Producer Post-Prison Release

Former singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young, who was imprisoned in relation to the infamous 2019 Burning Sun scandal, has reportedly begun efforts to restart his music career.
According to a report by Xports News dated May 22, Jung Joon-young has met with music industry professionals in the past few days, and has expressed his deep desire to keep making music and hinted that he wants to return to the show business. In addition to this, while he’s aware of the negative perception surrounding him, he still wants to take this step, despite knowing that he could receive backlash for the same. But his love for music matters more to him. Unable to let go of that passion, he’s now thinking of starting fresh as a music producer instead of a singer.
Interest in his activities after his release from prison has spiked recently, especially after the release of the BBC documentary, ‘Burning Sun: Exposing the secret K-pop chat groups,’ which covered the 2019 scandal.
Amidst various reports about him, SBS Entertainment News reporter Kang Kyung-yoon, who played a crucial role in uncovering the scandal, revealed on SBS Love FM’s ‘Kim Tae-hyun’s Political Show’ that as per her knowledge, the former singer is preparing to shift his base overseas. Amongst all this, netizens are curious about what steps he will take next, especially since he’s making quiet efforts to pursue music, and discussing collaborative projects.
For those unfamiliar, in January and March of 2016, Jung Joon-young, along with former Burning Sun MD Kim, office worker Kwon, and former entertainment agency employee Heo, committed horrendous gang rapes, illegally recorded the sexual acts, and then shared those videos in a KakaoTalk chat room that involved other celebrities, including BIGBANG’s Seungri. Jung received a five-year prison sentence for his crimes, and was released in March of this year. Jung was ousted from the K-Pop industry the moment his involvement in the scandal came to light.