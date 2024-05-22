'Burning Sun' Convict Jung Joon-young Seeks To Return To The Music Industry As A Producer Post-Prison Release

According to a report by Xports News dated May 22, Jung Joon-young has met with music industry professionals in the past few days, and has expressed his deep desire to keep making music and hinted that he wants to return to the show business. In addition to this, while he’s aware of the negative perception surrounding him, he still wants to take this step, despite knowing that he could receive backlash for the same. But his love for music matters more to him. Unable to let go of that passion, he’s now thinking of starting fresh as a music producer instead of a singer.