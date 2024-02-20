Ranveer Singh and adult film star Johnny Sins recently broke the internet. The duo featured starred in an advertisement for a sexual wellness brand. In a recent interview, the adult film star opened up about his experience of working in India alongside Ranveer Singh.
Speaking to Tanmay Bhatt on his YouTube channel, Johnny Sins talked about his experience of working in India. The actor revealed that he was not used to working with 150 people on set. He said that this experience was different because he is used to having three or five people on set during his shoots. He said, “I don’t think I have ever seen so many people on set. The largest set I have seen in the US is maybe 15 people and most of my shoots these days are me and the girl usually. Most shoots are 3 to 5 people.”
The actor also expressed his regret about not getting a chance to travel across India as he wanted to. He continued, “It’s been a little hard because you come all the way here, to a country you have always wanted to see, really not be able to see it. The people have been amazing. Everybody has been extremely nice and what I have seen so far has been extremely cool.”
The actor’s participation in the advertisement was not revealed beforehand. His trip to India was kept under wraps by the makers. The ad broke the internet and people were surprised to see Sins in an Indian advertisement alongside Ranveer Singh. The ad was a parody of a popular Hindi television serial.