Art & Entertainment

Johnny Sins Talks About His Experience Of Working In India: I Don’t Think I Have Ever Seen So Many People On Set

Johnny Sins recently starred in an advertisement for a sexual wellness brand alongside Ranveer Singh. The adult film star opened up about his experience.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 20, 2024

Johnny Sins, Ranveer Singh Photo: Instagram
info-icon

Ranveer Singh and adult film star Johnny Sins recently broke the internet. The duo featured starred in an advertisement for a sexual wellness brand. In a recent interview, the adult film star opened up about his experience of working in India alongside Ranveer Singh.

Speaking to Tanmay Bhatt on his YouTube channel, Johnny Sins talked about his experience of working in India. The actor revealed that he was not used to working with 150 people on set. He said that this experience was different because he is used to having three or five people on set during his shoots. He said, “I don’t think I have ever seen so many people on set. The largest set I have seen in the US is maybe 15 people and most of my shoots these days are me and the girl usually. Most shoots are 3 to 5 people.”

Advertisement

The actor also expressed his regret about not getting a chance to travel across India as he wanted to. He continued, “It’s been a little hard because you come all the way here, to a country you have always wanted to see, really not be able to see it. The people have been amazing. Everybody has been extremely nice and what I have seen so far has been extremely cool.”

Advertisement

The actor’s participation in the advertisement was not revealed beforehand. His trip to India was kept under wraps by the makers. The ad broke the internet and people were surprised to see Sins in an Indian advertisement alongside Ranveer Singh. The ad was a parody of a popular Hindi television serial.

Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins in an ad - Intagram
Johnny Sins Comes To Bollywood; Shares Screen With Ranveer Singh For Men's Sexual Health Brand

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement