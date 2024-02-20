Speaking to Tanmay Bhatt on his YouTube channel, Johnny Sins talked about his experience of working in India. The actor revealed that he was not used to working with 150 people on set. He said that this experience was different because he is used to having three or five people on set during his shoots. He said, “I don’t think I have ever seen so many people on set. The largest set I have seen in the US is maybe 15 people and most of my shoots these days are me and the girl usually. Most shoots are 3 to 5 people.”