Johnny Depp Admits To Using Drugs With Marilyn Manson, Paul Bettany In His Testimony

Actor Johnny Depp testified against his ex-wife Amber Heard in their ongoing defamation trial. He admitted to using recreational drugs with his industry friends including singer Marilyn Manson and actor Paul Bettany.

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 9:55 pm

Actor Johnny Depp took a stand against his ex-wife Amber Heard, in the ongoing defamation trial. He testified about the relationship and the incident of the severed finger. According to Pinkvilla, the actor was cross-examined by Heard’s legal team about being involved in recreational drugs with friends like Marilyn Manson and Paul Bettany, which Depp admitted to. 

On April 22, Ben Rottenborn, Heard’s attorney, showed the messages between Depp and actor Paul Bettany where they joked about killing Heard in an inappropriate language. He was asked if the duo had done drugs before, Depp admitted that he had done three films with Bettany and they indeed do drugs at times. 

Depp was further cross-examined by asking if he did drugs like cocaine with Manson on which he said, "We've had cocaine together maybe a couple of times, I once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much", via People. 

Talking about the past messages sent by the actor, Depp said that he finds them embarrassing and that he uses ‘dar humour’ at times to express. Manson was previously accused by many women of sexual assault and abuse including actress Evan Rachel Wood.

