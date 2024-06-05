Janhvi Kapoor has finally opened up about her love life and has confirmed her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Days after she confirmed the news for her fans, the actor has now taken to her Instagram to share a candid picture with her beau. The post has gone viral, and fans cannot stop gushing at how happy the couple looks.
Taking to her Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures from a weekend getaway in Italy. The pictures showed the actor posing by the sea in stunning outfits. In one of the pictures, she is seen holding hands with Shikhar Pahariya as they walk down a street with their friends behind them. The candid photo shows the actor in a yellow printed floral dress that she had paired with white flats. While Pahariya looked equally stunning in a brown jacket that he had paired with white pants and sneakers. The couple looked happy and oh-so-in-love. Sharing the post, she wrote, “It’s been the best weekend… thank you for the love and memories #gratitude.”
Take a look at the picture shared by Janhvi Kapoor here.
The post has fetched over 982K likes. Celebrities like Orry, Shanaya Kapoor, Muskan Chanana, and Shreya Dev Dube also left comments on the post. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “You are so beautiful.” A second fan commented, “What a cute couple.” A third fan mentioned, “The white and red dress is so hot ooof.”
On the latest episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, Kapil Sharma quizzed the actor about her love life. He asked, “Aap same interest wale life partner ko choose karna pasand karengi ya jis Shikhar par aap hain aap ussi mein khush hai?” Replying to his question, the actor blushed and said, “Jis bhi Shikhar par main hoon wahan bahut khush hoon.” She was last seen in ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ which has fetched over Rs 19 crores since its release.