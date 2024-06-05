Taking to her Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures from a weekend getaway in Italy. The pictures showed the actor posing by the sea in stunning outfits. In one of the pictures, she is seen holding hands with Shikhar Pahariya as they walk down a street with their friends behind them. The candid photo shows the actor in a yellow printed floral dress that she had paired with white flats. While Pahariya looked equally stunning in a brown jacket that he had paired with white pants and sneakers. The couple looked happy and oh-so-in-love. Sharing the post, she wrote, “It’s been the best weekend… thank you for the love and memories #gratitude.”