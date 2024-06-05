Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe

Janhvi Kapoor has shared pictures from her weekend getaway in Italy. She also shared pictures with her beau, Shikhar Pahariya.

Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Janhvi Kapoor has finally opened up about her love life and has confirmed her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Days after she confirmed the news for her fans, the actor has now taken to her Instagram to share a candid picture with her beau. The post has gone viral, and fans cannot stop gushing at how happy the couple looks.

Taking to her Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures from a weekend getaway in Italy. The pictures showed the actor posing by the sea in stunning outfits. In one of the pictures, she is seen holding hands with Shikhar Pahariya as they walk down a street with their friends behind them. The candid photo shows the actor in a yellow printed floral dress that she had paired with white flats. While Pahariya looked equally stunning in a brown jacket that he had paired with white pants and sneakers. The couple looked happy and oh-so-in-love. Sharing the post, she wrote, “It’s been the best weekend… thank you for the love and memories #gratitude.”

Take a look at the picture shared by Janhvi Kapoor here.

The post has fetched over 982K likes. Celebrities like Orry, Shanaya Kapoor, Muskan Chanana, and Shreya Dev Dube also left comments on the post. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “You are so beautiful.” A second fan commented, “What a cute couple.” A third fan mentioned, “The white and red dress is so hot ooof.”

On the latest episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, Kapil Sharma quizzed the actor about her love life. He asked, “Aap same interest wale life partner ko choose karna pasand karengi ya jis Shikhar par aap hain aap ussi mein khush hai?” Replying to his question, the actor blushed and said, “Jis bhi Shikhar par main hoon wahan bahut khush hoon.” She was last seen in ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ which has fetched over Rs 19 crores since its release.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Temple Gutted In Fire In J-K
  2. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  3. Mumbai Receives Season's First Pre-Monsoon Showers
  4. Excise ‘Scam’: HC Refuses To Grant Bail To Businessman Dhall, Says Allegations Serious
  5. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
Entertainment News
  1. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  2. Lights, Camera, Action: 4 Short Films To Ignite Your Pride Month Spirit
  3. Alia Bhatt On Her Transition From Bollywood To Being An International Name: It's Tough To Pinpoint What Worked
  4. Anurag Kashyap On Actors' Rising Demands And Entourage Costs: It’s Not A Holiday
  5. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Screening: Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Amandla Stenberg, Margarita Levieva Look Oh-So-Gorgeous – View Pics
Sports News
  1. T20 World Cup: India Will Hope Hardik Pandya Steps Up Like Yuvraj Singh, Says Wasim Jaffer
  2. NEP Vs NED, T20 World Cup: Dutch Beat Nepal By Six Wickets - In Pics
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener
  4. Where Is Golf Going? No Clarity Even A Yeart After PGA Tour's Deal With Saudis - Analysis
  5. Rohit Sharma Emotional As Rahul Dravid Announces Departure: 'I Tried To Convince Him To Stay'
World News
  1. Slovenia Recognises A Palestinian State, New Fighting Flares In Central Gaza
  2. India Elections 2024: Result Day Comes With Many Shocks And Surprises
  3. Donald Trump Joins TikTok. What Are His New Views On The App He Once Wanted To Ban?
  4. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
  5. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
Latest Stories
  1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World
  2. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
  3. Lok Sabha 2024 Results: Former Cricketer Yusuf Pathan All Set For Long Innings In Politics
  4. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  5. NEET 2024 Result OUT | How And Where To Download NEET UG Scorecard
  6. Bypolls Results 2024: Cong Wins 4 Out 6 Seats In Himachal; BJP Sweep In Gujarat | Winners Full List
  7. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  8. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: No Party Reaches Majority, Modi Declares Victory For NDA | Highlights