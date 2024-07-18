Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Father Boney Kapoor Confirms

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to severe food poisoning. A family source confirmed the news to Indian Express stating that Janhvi was hospitalised at South Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital today, July 18.
A source informed the portal that Janhvi had returned to Mumbai from Chennai on Tuesday, July 16 and as she was feeling unwell on Wednesday, she stayed at home and rescheduled all her appointments. Her condition deteriorated on Thursday, and was admitted. She is said to get discharged later this week.
Janhvi's dad filmmaker Boney Kapoor confirmed the news to NDTV as he said that her condition is better now and she is likely to recover in 1-2 days and will be discharged from the hospital soon.
Janhvi Kapoor's next release is 'Ulajh'. Its trailer was released recently. She plays the role of Suhana Bhatia, who is appointed as India's youngest deputy high commissioner in Indian Foreign Services. Many believe that she got the position because of “nepotism.” Her character goes through a lot of challenges and conspiracies and how she navigates the complexities, would be interesting to watch. The 'Mili' star is seen in a fierce and feisty role and we are sure she will prove herself this time as well.
On the film and her role Janhvi said it's special to her as she portrays a very challenging role of a diplomat for the first time. She called it a humbling and fascinating experience. ''Working with Sudhanshu Saria has been incredibly enriching; he made me push my own boundaries. Suhana’s character is strong and multi-dimensional, and I found a personal connection to some shades of the character that enabled me to deliver an authentic performance,'' she added.
It also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi in key roles. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film will be released on August 2.