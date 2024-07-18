Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Father Boney Kapoor Confirms

Janhvi Kapoor's next release is 'Ulajh'. Its trailer was released recently. She plays the role of Suhana Bhatia, who is appointed as India's youngest deputy high commissioner in Indian Foreign Services. Many believe that she got the position because of “nepotism.” Her character goes through a lot of challenges and conspiracies and how she navigates the complexities, would be interesting to watch. The 'Mili' star is seen in a fierce and feisty role and we are sure she will prove herself this time as well.