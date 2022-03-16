Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Isla Fisher Joins Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx Starrer Animated Comedy 'Strays'

The story of the film 'Strays' follows an abandoned dog who teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner. 

Isla Fisher Joins Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx Starrer Animated Comedy 'Strays'
Actress Isla Fisher Instagram/@islafisher

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 3:27 pm

Hollywood actress Isla Fisher has joined the cast of the live-action/CGI hybrid film 'Strays.' The adult comedy film, helmed by Josh Greenbaum of 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' fame, will voice star actors Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, and Randall Park.

Will Forte will star as a human character in the movie, written by Dan Perrault, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Related stories

Cameron Diaz Reveals Facing 'Heavy Misogyny' In Hollywood

Jamie Foxx Has No Intentions Of Getting Married

Jamie Foxx To Play Lead In Netflix Vampire Comedy 'Day Shift'

The story follows an abandoned dog who teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner. 

Ferrell voices the abandoned dog, while Foxx is one of the pooches who befriends him. Forte plays the nasty human owner.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Isla Fisher (@islafisher)

The details of Fisher's character have been kept under wraps.

'Strays' will be produced by Erik Feig, Louis Leterrier and Greenbaum along with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood.

The film will be released by Universal in June 2023.

Fisher, known for movies such as 'Confessions of a Shopaholic', 'Wedding Crashers' and 'Now You See Me', currently stars Josh Gad in Peacock miniseries 'Wolf Like Me'. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Isla Fisher Will Ferrell Jamie Foxx Randall Park Hollywood Hollywood Actor Movies Film Industry Actor/Actress Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Congratulatory Messages Pour In Ahead Of Bhagwant Mann's Swearing-In As Punjab CM

Congratulatory Messages Pour In Ahead Of Bhagwant Mann's Swearing-In As Punjab CM

Tuition Hub Recognized As The Best Emerging Company Of The Year By Business Mint

Tuition Hub Recognized As The Best Emerging Company Of The Year By Business Mint