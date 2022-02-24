Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Simbu To Replace Kamal Haasan In 'Bigg Boss Ultimate'

Simbu might replace Kamal Haasan on 'Bigg Boss Ultimate' due to work commitments

Simbu To Replace Kamal Haasan In 'Bigg Boss Ultimate'
Silambarasan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 5:05 pm

 Tamil actor Silambarasan who is also known as Simbu, is a filmmaker, and musician in Tamil cinema. Lately, he is busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu'. There are rumours about him that is the host in 'Bigg Boss Ultimate'. Before Kamal Haasan was Hosting 'Bigg Boss Ultimate'. But he had to leave the reality show to wrap up the shooting of his upcoming film, Vikram. In his note, he wrote that the Covid-19 pandemic forced him to rearrange his schedule.

Hassan announced that he had to leave 'Bigg Boss' due to work commitments. Although, he promised that he will host for the sixth season. Now, people are eager to know that who will host 'Bigg Boss' Ultimate.

Related stories

‘If We Don’t Tell Our Stories, No One Else Will’

‘I Went Through Depression; Was Suicidal’

‘Bollywood Has Zero Impact. People Make Fun Of Formulaic Bollywood Films’

Simbu will be the anchor of the show. However, there is no such official confirmation from the television channel it is still awaited.

Ramya Krishnan and Sarathkumar are some of the names which are considered to host the OTT version of the show.

Haasan has tested positive during the fifth season of 'Bigg Boss Tamil'. The actor took the help of his friend and actress Ramya Krishnan, who came as a guest host of 'Bigg Boss Season 5'. She hosted for a week.

Still, it is not clear if Ramya Krishnan will host 'Bigg Boss Ultimate'. Vanitha Vijayakumar is one of the contestants on 'Bigg Boss'. Ramya Krishnan and Vanitha Vijayakumar got into an argument when they were part of 'Bigg Boss Jodigal'.

Soon the organizers will confirm the new host of 'Bigg Boss Ultimate'.

Curiosity is high regarding the new host of 'Bigg Boss Ultimate'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tamil Nadu Bigg Boss OTT Rumours TV Reality Shows COVID-19 Actor/Actress Film Pandemic Kamal Haasan Ramya Krishnan Tamil Nadu India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi': SC Dismisses Appeal Seeking Stay on Release of Alia Bhatt Starrer

'Gangubai Kathiawadi': SC Dismisses Appeal Seeking Stay on Release of Alia Bhatt Starrer

'Bigg Boss 15' Contestant Vishal Kotian Reveals About Wedding Plans

Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Rosie O’Donnell’s Video: 'Best To Google Before Making Public Apology'

Big B's Recent Instagram Photo Is Giving Fitness Goals To Fans In The Middle Of The Week

On Sridevi Death Anniversary, Daughter Janhvi Kapoor Says 'Hate Another Year Added To Life Without You’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland

Undated image of the 'Museum of the Future' in Dubai, UAE. The museum opened for public on Tuesday.

Dubai Unveils Museum That Envisions World 50 Years From Now

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators