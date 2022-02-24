Simbu To Replace Kamal Haasan In 'Bigg Boss Ultimate'

Tamil actor Silambarasan who is also known as Simbu, is a filmmaker, and musician in Tamil cinema. Lately, he is busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu'. There are rumours about him that is the host in 'Bigg Boss Ultimate'. Before Kamal Haasan was Hosting 'Bigg Boss Ultimate'. But he had to leave the reality show to wrap up the shooting of his upcoming film, Vikram. In his note, he wrote that the Covid-19 pandemic forced him to rearrange his schedule.

Hassan announced that he had to leave 'Bigg Boss' due to work commitments. Although, he promised that he will host for the sixth season. Now, people are eager to know that who will host 'Bigg Boss' Ultimate.

Simbu will be the anchor of the show. However, there is no such official confirmation from the television channel it is still awaited.

Ramya Krishnan and Sarathkumar are some of the names which are considered to host the OTT version of the show.

Haasan has tested positive during the fifth season of 'Bigg Boss Tamil'. The actor took the help of his friend and actress Ramya Krishnan, who came as a guest host of 'Bigg Boss Season 5'. She hosted for a week.

Still, it is not clear if Ramya Krishnan will host 'Bigg Boss Ultimate'. Vanitha Vijayakumar is one of the contestants on 'Bigg Boss'. Ramya Krishnan and Vanitha Vijayakumar got into an argument when they were part of 'Bigg Boss Jodigal'.

Soon the organizers will confirm the new host of 'Bigg Boss Ultimate'.

Curiosity is high regarding the new host of 'Bigg Boss Ultimate'.