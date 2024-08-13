Is 'Gangs Of Wasseypur 3' On The Cards? Here's What Anurag Kashyap Has To Say

In an interview with The Lallantop, Anurag rubbished the rumours, as he said 'Gangs of Wasseypur' won't come. He doesn't want to create a ''Wasseypur universe''. The filmmaker also said that businessmen have a different way of thinking and everything is being turned into a universe. He is not someone who wants to do that. The 'Manmarziyaan' director wants to make different kinds of films and tell different stories to the audiences.