Is 'Gangs Of Wasseypur 3' On The Cards? Here's What Anurag Kashyap Has To Say

'Gangs of Wasseypur' is a hit franchise. Both part 1 and 2 became blockbusters. The gangster action crime thrillers were produced and directed by Anurag Kashyap. The franchise starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia, among others. Fans have been wondering if there will be 'Gangs of Wasseypur 3' or not. Anurag Kashyap has broken his silence on the rumours of third instalment. Read on to know.
In an interview with The Lallantop, Anurag rubbished the rumours, as he said 'Gangs of Wasseypur' won't come. He doesn't want to create a ''Wasseypur universe''. The filmmaker also said that businessmen have a different way of thinking and everything is being turned into a universe. He is not someone who wants to do that. The 'Manmarziyaan' director wants to make different kinds of films and tell different stories to the audiences.
Kashyap added, “Wasseypur 3 uss din banaunga jis din langda lula ho jaunga. Jab mere paas koi chaara nahi bachega koi kaam karne ka, main Wasseypur 3 announce karke bohot paise kamaunga taaki mera ilaaj ho sake. (I will make Wasseypur 3 when I would feel sick, in need of money, helpless, and would not see any way out. It will be made when I have no other way to work, and then I will announce Wasseypur 3 and make money for my treatment)”.
On the work front, Anurag Kashyap is reportedly all set to collaborate with musician-actor GV Prakash Kumar for an upcoming web series. As per a report in Pinkvilla, they are working on an eight-episode thriller series. They have been discussing it since 2023 and are now ready to take it forward. Kashyap previously worked with Prakash as the latter gave the background scores for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur' franchise and the soundtrack for ‘Ugly'.