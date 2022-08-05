Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Reveals She Keeps Wondering About His Treatment: ‘Did I Do Something Wrong?’

Late actor Irrfan Khan was certainly one of the best actors that the Indian film industry saw and his cinematic work, across Bollywood and Hollywood, just cannot be missed. However, the actor left a permanent void after his untimely demise on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53. It has been two years since the actor died of neuroendocrine cancer and still, his wife Sutapa Sikdar is not able to part with his medical files as she always wonders about his cancer treatment.

Irrfan and Sutapa first met during the auditions for National School of Drama for the 1984 batch. After being friends for a long time, the two tied the knot in 1995. Now in a recent interview, Sutapa has revealed how she keeps reading Irrfan’s medical files and thinks if she made any mistake during his treatment for the illness in the UK.

Recalling the shock they felt after Irrfan was diagnosed with cancer, Sutapa told Bollywood Bubble, “When we got to know it, there were no symptoms. There were no symptoms and he was to leave for his shoot and there was slight uneasiness on his stomach and they got some tests done. They said ok and get some more tests done and tests tests tests… So it all happened within say 15 days. And in 15 days, we came to know that it's an advanced stage of neuroendocrine cancer.” She further revealed that Irrfan was more keen to live a holistic life rather than undergoing chemotherapy.

Sutapa went on to add that she’s still struggling to cope with Irrfan's death and said, “I want to protect myself now. Every night, I still have the whole suitcase and I can’t let those medical files go. Every night I would read them again and again thinking ‘Did I do something wrong?’”. She had stayed by Irrfan's side ‘day, night and evening’ while he was getting treated because he did not let anyone else take care of him.

In his last days, Irrfan was admitted to a Mumbai hospital for a colon infection, a day before his death.