International Peace Day: 4 Must Watch Shows And Films That Celebrate Peace Across The Border

This International Peace Day, celebrate stories that have encouraged the idea of peace and harmony across the border:

‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’

A Zindagi original series, Dhoop Ki Deewar is set against the backdrop of war between two countries. It takes audiences through the grief and pain that war brings to both countries across the border. The series stars popular actors Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly in lead roles.

Available On: Zindagi (Tata Play, Airtel, Dish TV and D2H)

‘Main Hoon Na’

Starring an ensemble cast including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, actors Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan among others in pivotal roles, Main Hoon Na follows the story of peace and harmony across the nation. The film traces the journey of Major Ram, who fights to maintain peace across the borders. The film beautifully portrays that no revenge is stronger than peace and love.

Available On: Netflix

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’

Helmed by superstar Salman Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a heartwarming story of a simple man, Pawan, who fights against all odds to reunite a young lost girl with her family in Pakistan. Surpassing linguistic barriers and breaking stereotypes, the film strongly sends across the message of love, peace, care and harmony across the border.

Available On: Disney+ Hotstar

‘Ek Tha Tiger’

Starring powerful actors, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan as protagonists, the film features a cross-border love story of two spies who fight the world of intelligence that forbids them from loving the enemy.

Available On: Amazon Prime