In A BTS Video With Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone Confirms The 'Expendables 4' Exit

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone may have established ‘The Expendables’ franchise and led the squad as the beret-wearing badass Barney Ross through the first three instalments, but many fans have been under the misconception that the action legend was set to exit the franchise when the fourth instalment hits theatres.

Stallone spent an unusually short amount of time on set after filming began, and the first teaser image unveiled at CinemaCon gave him the fated and credit, an uncommon move for a performer who had always been the first name credited in the ensemble up until that point.

The 'Rocky and Rambo' icon has now essentially confirmed the news in an Instagram picture, where he laments on his approaching departure with co-star Jason Statham, implying that when The ‘Expendables 4’ arrives, the latter's Lee Christmas would likely inherit the mantle of point man.

Statham and Stallone are having a good time, trading jabs over the explosive series' creator bowing out of his baby, and it may have even hinted as a significant plot point. We're just speculating here, but Ross's early murder at the hands of The ‘Expendables 4’s' villain would be more than enough to motivate the gang to pursue vengeance, leading them on a trip characterised as "more violent than Will Smith in a comedy club."

The ‘Expendables 4’, or ‘Expend4bles’, has yet to be given a release date, but it might be here before the end of the year.