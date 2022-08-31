Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Ilaiyaraaja's 1,417th Film Wrapped Up

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 6:13 pm

The shooting of director Aadhiraajan's 'Ninaivellam Neeyada', which happens to be the 1,417th musical venture of Maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, has been wrapped up.

The movie, which sources say is based on the first love that one experiences during one's adolescence, has been shot across Chennai, Kodaikanal and Thirumazhisai. Shooting of the film has been completed in just 41 days. The last day of shooting was held at EVP Studios in Chennai, where Prajan, Sinamika, Yuva Lakshmi, and a few students shot an important sequence amidst heavy rainfall. To celebrate the wrap-up, the crew cut a cake on the occasion.

Currently, dubbing work is on in full swing for 'Ninaivellam Neeyada', which is scheduled for release in November this year.

The movie features Prajan and Manisha Yadav in the lead roles. Debutant Sinamika plays the second female lead in this film. New comers Rohit and Yuva Lakshmi will be seen playing the younger version of the lead actors in this movie.

The others in the star cast include Redin Kingsly, Manobala, Muthuraman, Madhumitha, Ranjan Kumar, Producer P.L. Thenappan and Thamizh Selvi among others.

Filmmaker R.V. Udayakumar plays a pivotal role of a psychiatrist in the film.

