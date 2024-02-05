Ian Lavender Dies At 77: Private Pike From ‘Dad’s Army’ Is No More

Ian Lavender was just 22 when he was cast as Private Pike in ‘Dad’s Army’. At such a young age, he was thrown amidst some of the finest character artists in British comedy of that era. Ian Lavender, despite being the youngest in the troop, made sure that he was noticed by all. It was his distinct voice that he used for the character that got his a noticed all over the world. Soon enough he became a sensation all over the world.