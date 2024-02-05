Ian Lavender Dies At 77: Private Pike From ‘Dad’s Army’ Is No More

Ian Lavender was one of the most popular comedy stars in Britain around the 1970s. His character as Private Pike ran on for 10 years and the show was one of the most viewed shows of those year. Sadly, Ian Lavender breathed his last on Friday. The news of his death was given to the media by his agent. He was just 77.
Ian Lavender was just 22 when he was cast as Private Pike in ‘Dad’s Army’. At such a young age, he was thrown amidst some of the finest character artists in British comedy of that era. Ian Lavender, despite being the youngest in the troop, made sure that he was noticed by all. It was his distinct voice that he used for the character that got his a noticed all over the world. Soon enough he became a sensation all over the world.
However, it was because of his immense popularity as Private Pike that he reportedly missed out on quite a few big film projects. As mentioned by him in an old interview, the makers of the film projects wouldn’t look past his immense popularity as Private Pike. The character stayed with his for 10 years, after which the show came to an end.
Later on in his career, Ian Lavender went on to do quite a few other shows and stage performances, which got him worldwide fame again. He was part of ‘Yes Minister’ and ‘EastEnders’ – both of which gained him massive fan following after ‘Dad’s Army’.
Ian Lavender was the last surviving cast member of ‘Dad’s Army’ and with his death a huge void has been created in the world of comedy. A comedy star like him comes once in generations. He shall be sorely missed by all.
May his soul rest in peace.