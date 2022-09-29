I Was Clearing Restaurant Tables When I Got The Audition Call: Actor Eklavey Kashyap

Actor Eklavey Kashyap, who is currently seen in ‘College Romance S3’ streaming on SonyLIV and will also be seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’, says that he started his acting journey at a very young age putting up little skits on Diwali melas in the colony. “I also joined my college drama society because there wasn’t much to do after classes. Since then, I started really enjoying it,” he says.

The actor adds that he then decided to take it seriously and moved to Mumbai. “After a while, I wanted to reinvent myself as an actor so I moved to the UK to study acting. I was fortunate enough to land a place in the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Honestly, it was the best time of my life,” says the actor and adds that he also did a musical during his stay in the UK with the prestigious Dundee Rep theatre.

“The journey has been quite extraordinary, full of ups and downs. But over the years I have realized that it’s important to enjoy the process irrespective of the results and that kind of detachment has helped me enjoy my work even more,” says Kashyap.

Talking about his role in season 3 of ‘College Romance’, he says that Harry is a cool, charismatic, and confident fresher who has trouble making friends all his life thanks to him being an army kid. “He believes now is the time to make real connections and there’s no better place than college. He is street smart, he thinks on his feet, he is always smiling and stays very calm in the direst situations,” says the actor.

Talking about how he got the role, Kashyap says that he moved to London and was starting a new life then one day he got a call.

“I had already started work in a restaurant to clear tables and help a bit in the kitchen. I got the call to audition for it and I’ve always wanted to do something fun like this. I’ve been a fan of the show myself and interestingly had also auditioned for Season 01.

“This time, there were a few rounds of readings, etc. I was fortunate that the team here trusted me enough to remotely do all these rounds of auditions and I finally got a call to fly down to India! I was so excited! In hindsight I think clearing tables is tougher than acting because I break cups and mugs on a daily basis at home,” he says.

The actor sums up by saying that he has a few exciting projects lined up. “I’m filming a movie later this year called ‘Sam Bahadur’ and another release coming up on a famous OTT platform which I’m very excited about,” he says.