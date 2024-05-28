'I Don't Even Let My Katori Move,' Kartik Aaryan Opens Up On Cricket Superstitions

He further mentioned that now, he has even made his pet dog Katori to follow this superstition. “I don't even let my Katori move and trust me, that is a task. Cricket is a religion and feeling alag hi aati hai jab sab saath baith ke dekh rahe ho (It's a different feeling altogether to watch the match with everyone). If I am busy then of course I watch it on the go”, he added. The icc-t20-cricket-world-cup-2024">ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is set to start from June 2. The championship will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA.