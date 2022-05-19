Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Anand' To Get A Remake

Producer N.C. Sippy's grandson Sameer Raj Sippy, and producer Vikram Khakhar are poised to remake one of the most veteran producer's renowned films ‘Anand’ starring actors Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan.

While the film is still in the scripting stage, the director has yet to be chosen.

Excited Producer Khakhar adds, “Digging into our own classics, we will find invaluable gems rather than scouting for stories, Internationally or Regionally. Placing Anand in the post-Covid era, where we emphasise the value of life, will enhance the story of Anand.”

Elated about the remake announcement, Producer Sameer Raj Sippy who feels that stories like these need to be narrated to the new generation, said, “Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I felt the current generation needs to be retold the many stories that are so relevant today and especially when there is a great appetite for good content.”

Produced by Sameer Raj Sippy and Khakhar, the other details about the film are under wraps. The remake of this cult classic movie will definitely turn into a blockbuster impressing millions of viewers.