How Working With Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Goodbye’ Made Abhishekh Khan His Bigger Fan

Actor Abhishekh Khan, who made his big screen debut with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandana starrer ‘Goodbye’, says that he couldn’t have asked for a better debut. “I cannot express it in words, trust me on this. The feeling of this accomplishment is amazing, something I never even dreamt of. I still can't believe the fact that I have shared screen space with the one & only Amitabh sir in my very first film,” he says when asked about his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan.



Before 'Goodbye', Abhishekh had received rave reviews for his performance in Emraan Hashmi’s 'Bard of Blood'. His upcoming projects include Jay Mehta’s(Hansal Mehta’son) Lootere which will soon air on Disney Hotstar.

The actor, however, says 'Goodbye', as his debut film is bigger and grander in every form. “I actually never even dreamt of a break like this. I never imagined myself doing a film with such stalwarts. It's a blessing to be working with the masters of their respective fields on Goodbye,” he says.



The family drama film written and directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Bahl, Viraj Savant, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor under their banners Good Co, Balaji Motion Pictures, and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt Ltd, also stars Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Elli AvrRam. Abhishekh says that ‘Goodbye’ will remain special because of various reasons.



“One of them is definitely because it's my first film & I got to work with wonderful artists & technicians. Other than that, it's a film that I'll be proud of all my life because of what it speaks of - the ultimate truth of life i.e Death & how it deals with it. It's sensitive, real and yet heartwarming & will remain relevant,” he says.



Talking more about his working with Big B, who has just turned 80, he says that he's the greatest and will remain so.



“You learn a lot by just standing next to him in the same frame. It's pure magic. It's amazing how I got to wish (Happy Birthday) on the screen. I became a bigger fan after working with him. Love & respect for sir, always,” says the actor who is currently busy working on an Indie English music video.