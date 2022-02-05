How Pratik Gandhi Prepared For His Role In 'The Great Indian Murder'

Despite the fact that actor Pratik Gandhi’s character in the recently released web series ‘The Great Indian Murder’ did not exist in Vikas Swarup’s book ‘The Six Suspects’, on which the crime-drama is based, it didn’t deter the actor from agreeing to a part of the project.

“There was no reference for me, or for Richa (Chaddha), what so ever. So it is both difficult and easy, because then you can imagine that character completely, as per your comfort,, yet since he is not there, in the book originally, he has to be part of the project,” he says adding that one of the biggest reason he agreed to be a part of the project was his desire to work with director Tigmanshu Dhulia.

“I longed to work with Tigmanshu Dhulia. I remember when I saw ‘Paan Singh Tomar’, I longed to work with him, and I was like I really want to be part of the world created by Tigmanshu Dhulia and be a character from one of those worlds,” says Gandhi, who found fame and popularity after playing the role of the late stock broker Harshad Mehta in ‘Scam: 1992’. The 41-year-old feels OTT platforms has helped actors like who him like exploring layers of their onscreen characters. .

“The OTT world is very fascinating. There can be multiple approaches to a scene. I think in a lot of ways, it is like theatre because you are with the character for such a long time and you get so much time to develop the onscreen character. Just like theatre, you can perform with the same character number of times. I perform in one play for 500 times, I find some new nuance, everytime. That’s the case with OTT as well,” he adds.