How 'KBC 14' Contestant Surprised Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was surprised to see the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' contestant Vaibhav Rekhi from Delhi because of his resembles to Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan.

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 6:24 pm

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was surprised to see the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' contestant Vaibhav Rekhi from Delhi because of his resembles to Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. He appreciated his looks and asked him if his female following is as huge as Kartik's.

Big B said: "Kartik Aaryan has a huge female fan following. Do you also have?"

The contestant replied: "I have, but my goal is fixed," hinting at his girlfriend.

Later, Big B asked: "Where is your goal?" and he replied with a smile: "She stays over the seven seas." The promo shows Big B and the audience were left in splits after listening to his answer.

Vaibhav will be taking the hot seat and getting a surprise call from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor.

Hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the quiz-based reality shows, 'KBC 14' started on August 7. Marking 75 years of India's Independence, the show began with several celebrities on the sets including Aamir Khan, sports stars like Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri along with Mithali Madhumita, the first female officer to win the Gallantry Award and Major D.P. Singh, India's first blade runner.

'KBC14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

