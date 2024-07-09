‘Spiderman’ actor Tobey Maguire recently surprised his fans when a picture of him with 20-year-old Lily Chee went viral on social media over the weekend. The duo was spotted in matching white outfits at the Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s annual Independence Day party in the Hamptons, New York. As the pictures went viral, the actor received backlash for the age gap that he shares with Chee.
As reported by The Independent, the backlash reached its peak when a user commented about the viral picture of Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife – Jennifer Meyer’s post. The user questioned Meyer and asked her why Maguire was hanging out with a woman who was three older than their daughter. They wrote, “Why is your ex-husband b**ging someone three years older than your daughter?”
Meyer did not ignore the comment and spoke in defense of Maguire. She mentioned that he was simply ‘helping a friend.’ Replying to the comment, she wrote, “I don’t usually respond to such nonsense, but he was kindly helping a friend to her car, being a good guy. And now he has [been] blasted online for dating someone he is not. But thank you for your rude comment, I hope it made you feel better today. Wishing you love and light.”
The user deleted their comment. While Maguire and Chee have not commented on their relationship as of now, pictures from the party show the actor with his arm around her waist. The party was attended by celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Lil Wayne, and Emily Ratajkowski, among others.
Maguire and Meyer had tied the knot in 2007. However, they parted ways in 2016. Meyer filed for a divorce in 2020. The couple has a son and daughter together.