Meyer did not ignore the comment and spoke in defense of Maguire. She mentioned that he was simply ‘helping a friend.’ Replying to the comment, she wrote, “I don’t usually respond to such nonsense, but he was kindly helping a friend to her car, being a good guy. And now he has [been] blasted online for dating someone he is not. But thank you for your rude comment, I hope it made you feel better today. Wishing you love and light.”