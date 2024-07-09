Hollywood

Tobey Maguire's Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer Responds To Rumours Of Him Dating 20-Year-Old Lily Chee

Jennifer Meyer has reacted after pictures of Tobey Maguire with Lily Chee went viral on social media. The actor was called out for 'dating' Chee who is three years older than his daughter.

X
Tobey Maguire with Jennifer Meyer, Tobey Maguire with Lily Chee Photo: X
info_icon

‘Spiderman’ actor Tobey Maguire recently surprised his fans when a picture of him with 20-year-old Lily Chee went viral on social media over the weekend. The duo was spotted in matching white outfits at the Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s annual Independence Day party in the Hamptons, New York. As the pictures went viral, the actor received backlash for the age gap that he shares with Chee.

As reported by The Independent, the backlash reached its peak when a user commented about the viral picture of Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife – Jennifer Meyer’s post. The user questioned Meyer and asked her why Maguire was hanging out with a woman who was three older than their daughter. They wrote, “Why is your ex-husband b**ging someone three years older than your daughter?”

Meyer did not ignore the comment and spoke in defense of Maguire. She mentioned that he was simply ‘helping a friend.’ Replying to the comment, she wrote, “I don’t usually respond to such nonsense, but he was kindly helping a friend to her car, being a good guy. And now he has [been] blasted online for dating someone he is not. But thank you for your rude comment, I hope it made you feel better today. Wishing you love and light.”

The user deleted their comment. While Maguire and Chee have not commented on their relationship as of now, pictures from the party show the actor with his arm around her waist. The party was attended by celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Lil Wayne, and Emily Ratajkowski, among others.

Maguire and Meyer had tied the knot in 2007. However, they parted ways in 2016. Meyer filed for a divorce in 2020. The couple has a son and daughter together.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Chepauk Super Gillies Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CSG Vs ITT Match
  2. West Indies' Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Rivalry, Squads, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know
  3. England Vs West Indies 1st Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Squads, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. James Anderson Farewell Test: Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith To Make Debuts
Football News
  1. India Women Vs Myanmar Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly
  2. Argentina Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Live On TV And Online In India
  3. Neymar Jr In Tears: Star Filmed Crying After Brazil's Copa America Exit
  4. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Will Lionel Messi Play In ARG's Semi-Final Against CAN?
  5. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: FRA Leaks Forcing Didier Deschamps To Keep Plans Hidden
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Novak Djokovic Brushes Past Holger Rune To Seal Quarters Berth - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Elena Rybakina Through To Quarters As Anna Kalinskaya Retires - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Book Quarter-Finals Spot - In Pics
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Who Is Lulu Sun - The Kiwi Tennis Star Who Knocked Out Emma Raducanu
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune, Wimbledon 2024: Serbian Slams 'Disrespect' By Centre Court Crowd
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Addresses Indian Community In Moscow; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  2. Hyderabad: Food Safety Officials Inspect Cloud Kitchens In Ameerpet | Here's What They Found
  3. 'Won't Go Unavenged': Centre's Strong Message After Kathua Terror Attack
  4. Modi In Moscow: PM Calls Russia 'Trusted Friend'; Says 'Challenging The Challenges In My DNA'
  5. 'Huge Disappointment': Zelenskyy On Modi's Russia Visit After Strike On Children's Hospital In Ukraine
Entertainment News
  1. Zeenat Aman Reveals She Was Intimidated By Rajesh Khanna: I Mugged Up My Lines So That I Wouldn’t Flub
  2. Meryl Streep-Emily Blunt To Reprise Their Roles In 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel? Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Darsheel Safary’s Audition Clip For Aamir Khan's 'Taare Zameen Par' Goes Viral
  4. Singer Armaan Malik Issues Statement About Mistaken Identity With His 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Namesake: It's Hampering My Reputation
  5. Karan Johar Opens Up On His Struggle With Body Image Issues: I Felt I Was Failing My Parents
US News
  1. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  2. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
  3. Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics
  4. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  5. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  2. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
  3. The Famous Recortadores Bull Running Festival Of Spain | In Pics
  4. 'Huge Disappointment': Zelenskyy On Modi's Russia Visit After Strike On Children's Hospital In Ukraine
  5. Russian Missiles Hit Cities Across Ukraine In Heaviest Bombardment In 4 Months; 31 Killed
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  3. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: New Footage Shows Woman Dragged For 1.5km; Parallels With Pune Porsche Case Emerge
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: 37 Dead In Missile Attack In Kyiv; Zelenskyy's Expectations From NATO Summit | Latest Updates
  6. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Addresses Indian Community In Moscow; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Virat Kohli Owned-One8 Commune Pub Booked In Bengaluru
  8. NATO Summit 2024: Membership For Ukraine, Far-Right In Europe And Biden's Presidency | What's On Agenda