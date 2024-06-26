Hollywood

'MaXXXine': Lilly Collins, Kevin Bacon, Giancarlo Esposito Attend The Los Angeles Premiere

The who's who from the world of showbiz came down for the grand premiere of 'MaXXXine' in Los Angeles. Stars like Lilly Collins, Kevin Bacon, Giancarlo Esposito and many others came in for this grand film premiere. Here are a few clicks from the gala movie premiere.

Lily Collins | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Lily Collins arrives at the premiere of "MaXXXine" in Los Angeles.

1/8
Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Kevin Bacon arrives at the premiere of "MaXXXine" in Los Angeles.

2/8
Giancarlo Esposito
Giancarlo Esposito | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Giancarlo Esposito arrives at the premiere of "MaXXXine" in Los Angeles.

3/8
Mia Goth
Mia Goth | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Mia Goth arrives at the premiere of "MaXXXine" in Los Angeles.

4/8
Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Elizabeth Debicki arrives at the premiere of "MaXXXine" in Los Angeles.

5/8
Giancarlo
Giancarlo | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Giancarlo Esposito arrives at the premiere of "MaXXXine" in Los Angeles.

6/8
Halsey
Halsey | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Halsey arrives at the premiere of "MaXXXine" in Los Angeles.

7/8
Lily Collins
Lily Collins | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Lily Collins arrives at the premiere of "MaXXXine" in Los Angeles.

8/8
Halsey and Mia Goth
Halsey and Mia Goth | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Halsey, left, and Mia Goth arrive at the premiere of "MaXXXine" in Los Angeles.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General
  2. Karnataka: Bengaluru Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Prajwal Revanna In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Reunion Of Co-Stars-Turned-MPs As Chirag Paswan, Kangana Ranaut Share Light Moments | Watch
  4. Budget Date 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 7th Union Budget In July | Details
  5. Rain Likely To Bring Relief From Heat In Delhi As Southwest Monsoon Advances Across Country: IMD
Entertainment News
  1. Kamal Haasan And S Shankar Confirm ‘Indian 3’: Our Initial Idea Was To Do Only One Part
  2. Neil Nitin Mukesh Calls ‘New York’ Turning Point In His Career, Says Story Is Still Relevant
  3. Junaid Khan Confirms New Film After ‘Maharaj’; Project To Reportedly Feature Him Alongside Khushi Kapoor
  4. Shah Rukh Khan Is A Connoisseur Of Art: Kamal Haasan
  5. Vogue World: Camille Rowe, Joey King, Becky G, Jared Leto, Ashley Park And Others Pose For Shutterbugs In Paris
Sports News
  1. Tennis Hall Of Fame: Golden Era Inductees Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal & Others Spark Renovations
  2. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. Ecuador Vs Jamaica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group B, Matchday 2 Game
  4. ICC Rankings Update: Tavis Head Takes Over Suryakumar Yadav As Top T20 Batter
  5. USA Vs Panama, Copa America 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Key Players
World News
  1. Swiss Inspect The Damage After Sudden Storms Flood Roads, Halt Air Traffic In Geneva
  2. Keira Knightley Makes A Chic Return To Paris Fashion Week In Chanel
  3. ICC Convicts Al-Qaida-Linked Leader Of Atrocities In Mali
  4. 'Leaving NATO In Good Hands': Mark Rutte Appointed As NATO Secretary-General | All About The Former Dutch PM
  5. Ice Cream Recall 2024: Full List Of Over 60 Products Affected By Listeria Contamination - Hershey's, Chipwich, Friendly's, And More!
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General