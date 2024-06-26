Hollywood

'MaXXXine': Lilly Collins, Kevin Bacon, Giancarlo Esposito Attend The Los Angeles Premiere

The who's who from the world of showbiz came down for the grand premiere of 'MaXXXine' in Los Angeles. Stars like Lilly Collins, Kevin Bacon, Giancarlo Esposito and many others came in for this grand film premiere. Here are a few clicks from the gala movie premiere.