As reported by The DisInsider, Disney has been keen to work with Austin Butler. The report mentioned that the studio had also wanted to rope the actor in for the reboot of ‘Hercules.’ Additionally, they are now looking to cast him in the reboot of the ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean.’ Quoting a source, the report said, “I have heard for the last couple years that Disney has wanted to work with Butler for quite some time and while ‘Hercules’ was on the table, I heard that Disney wants him from Pirates of the Caribbean. Whether or not that happens is a completely different story.”