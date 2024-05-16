After a thunderous performance in ‘Dune Part 2’, fans have been waiting to see Austin Butler capture the screen once again. There have been multiple rumours floating on social media that talk about his next project. A recent report has shed light on his next film. The report mentions that Butler is in talks with Disney for the reboot of the ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean.’
As reported by The DisInsider, Disney has been keen to work with Austin Butler. The report mentioned that the studio had also wanted to rope the actor in for the reboot of ‘Hercules.’ Additionally, they are now looking to cast him in the reboot of the ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean.’ Quoting a source, the report said, “I have heard for the last couple years that Disney has wanted to work with Butler for quite some time and while ‘Hercules’ was on the table, I heard that Disney wants him from Pirates of the Caribbean. Whether or not that happens is a completely different story.”
The actor, and neither Disney, have commented on this development.
The reboot of ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ will be completely different from the earlier films of the franchise. Amidst this, there's uncertainty surrounding the fate of Johnny Depp's iconic character, Captain Jack Sparrow. Initially, there were talks to rope Depp in a guest role while introducing new leads for the next film. Fans were apprehensive about his addition considering he had exited the franchise abruptly. However, recent reports have revealed that this might not be the case. The makers are planning to create a new series that steers away from any of the previously established characters.
On the work front, Butler will be next seen in ‘The Bikeriders’ which is slated to release on June 21. He is also working on ‘Eddington’ where he will share the screen with Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, and Luke Grimes.