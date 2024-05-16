Hollywood

'Dune Part 2' Actor Austin Butler To Star In 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Reboot? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Disney is in talks with Austin Butler for the reboot if 'Pirates Of The Caribbean.' Here's what we know.

Instagram
Austin Butler Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After a thunderous performance in ‘Dune Part 2’, fans have been waiting to see Austin Butler capture the screen once again. There have been multiple rumours floating on social media that talk about his next project. A recent report has shed light on his next film. The report mentions that Butler is in talks with Disney for the reboot of the ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean.’

As reported by The DisInsider, Disney has been keen to work with Austin Butler. The report mentioned that the studio had also wanted to rope the actor in for the reboot of ‘Hercules.’ Additionally, they are now looking to cast him in the reboot of the ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean.’ Quoting a source, the report said, “I have heard for the last couple years that Disney has wanted to work with Butler for quite some time and while ‘Hercules’ was on the table, I heard that Disney wants him from Pirates of the Caribbean. Whether or not that happens is a completely different story.”

The actor, and neither Disney, have commented on this development.

The reboot of ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ will be completely different from the earlier films of the franchise. Amidst this, there's uncertainty surrounding the fate of Johnny Depp's iconic character, Captain Jack Sparrow. Initially, there were talks to rope Depp in a guest role while introducing new leads for the next film. Fans were apprehensive about his addition considering he had exited the franchise abruptly. However, recent reports have revealed that this might not be the case. The makers are planning to create a new series that steers away from any of the previously established characters.

On the work front, Butler will be next seen in ‘The Bikeriders’ which is slated to release on June 21. He is also working on ‘Eddington’ where he will share the screen with Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, and Luke Grimes.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Relief From Summer Heat, Tamil Nadu Receives Moderate To Heavy Rainfall
  2. Will Soon File Prosecution Complaint Against Kejriwal, AAP In Excise Policy Case: ED To SC
  3. Four Inmates Escaped From Juvenile Home In Rajasthan's Hanumangarh
  4. Gurugram: Man Dies After Being Run Over By Neighbour In Parking Dispute | On CCTV
  5. Rains To Intensify In Kerala; IMD Issues Orange Alert In Several Districts
Entertainment News
  1. Sobhita Dhulipala Spotted At Mumbai Airport As She Jets Off To Cannes Film Festival 2024 For Her Debut Appearance
  2. Bhushan Kumar Confirms Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri Will Star In Romantic Movie By Anurag Basu
  3. Lee Jung-jae Shares Major Update About 'Squid Game Season 2', Reveals Release Window
  4. ‘How To Rob A Bank’ Trailer Review: True Crime Documentary On The World’s Best Bank Robber Keeps You Hooked
  5. Kartik Aaryan Set To Unveil The Trailer Of 'Chandu Champion' In His Hometown Gwalior: Report
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement; Satwik-Chirag In Action At Thailand Open
  2. T20 World Cup: Usain Bolt Fulfils Cricket Dream As Brand Ambassador Of ICC's Upcoming Event
  3. Coppa Italia Final: Juventus Beat Atlanta 1-0 To Clinch 15th Title - In Pics
  4. Team Loyalties Split: MI's Indian Player Root For Rohit Sharma, Foreign Stars Throw Support Behind Hardik Pandya
  5. Atalanta 0-1 Juventus, Coppa Italia Final: Winning Is In Bianconeri's DNA, Says Allegri
World News
  1. Slovak Politicians Call For Calming Of Political Tensions After Shooting Of PM Fico
  2. AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine Can Cause A Second 'Rare' Blood Clotting Disorder? | What Research Says
  3. At A Glance: Slovakia PM's Assassination Attempt, His Condition & The 71-Year-Old Suspect
  4. China And Cambodia Begin 15-Day Military Exercises As Questions Grow About Beijing's Influence
  5. Fire At A Residential Building In Germany Leaves 3 People Dead And 2 With Grave Injuries
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup