Angelina Jolie Gets Elegant Design Of Tiny Bird As A Tattoo

The performance ended with the entire cast performing the rumble, an elaborate dance fight that takes place as the rain falls. "S.E. Hinton wrote 'The Outsiders' in high school, and half a century later, it still speaks to us. Society changes, but the experience of being an outsider is universal," said Jolie. "To any young person, any person, feeling on the outside, you are not wrong to see what is unfair. You are not wrong to wish to find your own path. As the cast raises their voices, I hope it inspires many of you watching to value yours. Please welcome the extraordinary company of 'The Outsiders'," she added.