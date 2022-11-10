Himani Shivpuri: In Our Industry, As You Grow Older, The Work Decreases And So Does The Respect

Himani Shivpuri has been playing varied characters and we have all grown up watching her in films and on TV. While her looks haven’t changed over the years and she still looks the same, she reveals that the work definitely has changed. With the advent of OTT and the Covid-19 pandemic, the way of working also has changed in the film and television industry.

Currently a part of the popular show on &TV ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, Himani Shivpuri has been winning audiences' hearts as Katori Amma. Talking to Prateek Sur, she opens up about the difficulties and problems being faced in today’s times by senior artists. Also, she talks about how with age, the work decreases and with that, the respect as well. Excerpts:

People always feel that it’s easy for character artists to get work. Even after being a senior actor, do you still have to go through auditions to get a role?

Yes, unfortunately, we have to go through it. Now it has become a process. It actually started in Hollywood but it’s very different there. Hollywood is very professional, where even for the lead character, the top star in Hollywood has to audition. This does not happen in India. Here you have this process of auditioning, and they ask you for your price and then they check and get back. Sometimes it’s very funny, but if that’s how everyone has to get work, then one has to go through it.

Is there enough work for senior actors?

Unfortunately, especially in our industry, as you grow older, the work decreases. It’s surprising, along with work, the respect – I am talking in general and not about myself. Fortunately for me by god’s grace and the love of my audience, I have been working. I’m not saying that I am working 365 days a year, but constantly I’m working, apart from the Covid-19 patch. In every actor’s life comes a time when you are sitting at home and of course, insecurities come in but I have been fortunate that I have been continuously working. But talking generally, work does reduce and even the way people look at you. I used to do a series initially, and there used to be a senior actor who used to command the highest price but in our case, it’s the opposite. It’s the younger ones (who’re charging more). They start with very less money, but when the serial becomes a hit then they are charging a bomb and we are the same as we were doing earlier. So that is the condition, the stage that we work in.

Being a character artist, is it difficult to have a steady income so as to raise a family?

Talking from personal experience, I am the soul breadwinner in my family and a single working woman, I, fortunately, did not face that problem. I managed to survive, give my child a good education and I’m living a good life. I am thankful for that. But yes, some actors do find it very difficult to survive.

Has OTT changed the game for senior actors? Is there any difference from before?

The biggest difference is people are now constantly watching OTT. In our profession, you need to be vivid in the forefront all the time. OTT is the place because with Covid-19 people were not going out much, although they did (laughs). I am thankful people used to watch our serial ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ because they said this is what kept them happy in the dark times. But most people had access to these OTT platforms and had stopped watching regular series. So, OTT is a happening place for actors, technicians, and directors and it’s thrown a whole set of new directors, actors, etc. It’s a fantastic time.

You’ve been working in TV for quite many years. Do you find TV stressful considering you’ve to shoot at a stretch for 18-20 hours also at times?

Yes, I find especially the daily soaps very stressful because of the shoot. I do not do 18-20 hours at a stretch. Even working for 8 hours, more stressful is the travel time and anywhere in Bombay, it’s 1-2 hours. So travel time you spend 4-5 hours and then 8 hours working is stressful.

What next can we see you in?

I have done an interesting film ‘Dukan’ where I have a nice, interesting cameo in it. Another film I have done is ‘Bimmi And Baba’ where I have an interesting role. It’s a very beautiful film. Both the films are very beautiful and unusual, so I am very excited about that.