On how he bagged 'Ghulam', the '1920' director said that he started working with them again and directed 'Fareb', which did well. ''Then came a point in time when Bhatt Saab decided that he wasn’t going to be someone who did nothing but Ghulam. He said that it’s not important for him. And Aamir wanted someone who was very, very dedicated. That’s how Ghulam came to me,” said Vikram.