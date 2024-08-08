Art & Entertainment

Vikram Bhatt REVEALS Why He Never Worked With Aamir Khan After 'Ghulam'

'Ghulam' was Vikram and Aamir's last film together. They never worked again after that. Here's why.

Vikram Bhatt reveals reason behind not working with Aamir Khan after Ghulam
Vikram Bhatt and Aamir Khan Photo: Instagram, IMDb
info_icon

Vikram Bhatt’s film 'Ghulam', starring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, was released in 1998. The dialogue and songs of the film became quite popular. 'Ghulam' was a huge box office success. It was Vikram's third collaboration with Aamir. Sadly, 'Ghulam' was Vikram and Aamir's last film together. They never worked again after that. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, the 'Raaz' director opened up about why he never collaborated with Aamir again. Read on to know.

Vikram Bhatt agreed that there were talks about both coming together again, but he admitted of going a different way. The filmmaker added, ''I did Kasoor, Raaz and Awara Paagal Deewana. And after Lagaan, Aamir took a break.”

Vikram Bhatt, Dino Morea-Bipasha Basu in 'Raaz' - X
Vikram Bhatt Recalls Dino Morea And Bipasha Basu Fighting On The Sets Of 'Raaz', Reveals Their Relationship Was 'Falling Apart'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Vikram also said, “I don’t think I’m the kind of director who can endlessly wait for an actor’s nod, whoever it is, because I’m very impatient to make a film. So, the opportunity never came up again''.

On the film, he said 'Ghulam' is a twisted story. ''I started working with Aamir during Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and then Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. Thereafter, I got offered his brother’s film, Madhosh, which didn’t do well. I had directed it. I was supposed to do Ghulam before (Mahesh) Bhatt saab. It was called something else before. Then my first film Jaanam flopped. Mukesh (Bhatt) ji threw me out of the company and this Aamir Khan film was taken away from me,'' he said further.

On how he bagged 'Ghulam', the '1920' director said that he started working with them again and directed 'Fareb', which did well. ''Then came a point in time when Bhatt Saab decided that he wasn’t going to be someone who did nothing but Ghulam. He said that it’s not important for him. And Aamir wanted someone who was very, very dedicated. That’s how Ghulam came to me,” said Vikram.

