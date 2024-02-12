Here's How Kartik Aaryan Feels About 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1&2', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' Being Re-Released

The actor was quoted saying, “It feels so delighted to see three of my most successful and loved films, ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama (PKP) 1 and 2,’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ (SKTKS), are being re-released in cinemas. These films boosted my career and I am happy that the audiences will, once again, get a chance to watch them on the big screens. I am grateful to all the audiences who have given so much love to my PKP monologue and the response I got for the monologue was overwhelming… I couldn’t have asked for more. And of course I would love to express my heartfelt thanks to Director Luv Ranjan who gave me the most lovable characters of our cinema, with Rajjo and Gogo in PKP franchise and Sonu in SKTKS.” He further expressed that these characters and films will always hold a special place in his heart.