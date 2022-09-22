He Was A Great Comedian And Human Being: Comedian Sidharth Sagar On Raju Srivastava's Demise

Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, who passed away on September 21 after a 41 day battle in the ICU at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), on Thursday, was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi.

Post his demise, actor and stand up comedian Sidharth Sagar remembered the late comedian and revealed that he had always been a very important part of his life despite the fact that he never got the chance to work with him.

“I didn’t get a chance to work with Mr. Raju Srivastava , however, I started my career by watching him on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, I was eight years old when I used to perform on stage for live shows and used to mimic The Great Raju Srivastava. When I got the chance to come on TV, at the age of 10, on Doordarshan, I performed all Raju Bhai’s content and from there I got more shows. Then I met him in Mumbai at some event and I told him that I have performed all his items on stage all my childhood and Raju bhai said – ‘Arre, tum bahut acha kaam kar rahe ho Sidharth’,” Sidharth said.

He added, “Then after I kept meeting him at events and shows. In fact, Raju Bhai was the only artist who ever called me up after a tough phase in my life and asked me, ‘How’s everything Sidharth? Do you need anything? I am your elder brother, if you ever need help or you are in any trouble, let me know, I’m always a call away.’ His words gave me strength and his concern helped me a lot. I have huge respect and love for Raju Bhai. He was a great comedian, a great human being and a beautiful soul. May his soul Rest In Peace."

Raju Srivastav had suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out in a gym, and was then rushed to AIIMS. Since then, he had been on ventilator.