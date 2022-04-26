Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Requests Privacy For Sister Sonam Kapoor

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor talked about his sister, Sonam Kapoor being pregnant and asked for the couple's privacy during this time.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 9:23 pm

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is enjoying her days as she is set to embrace motherhood soon. Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja made an official announcement on their social media recently. Now, her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has also opened up about his sister’s pregnancy and has requested privacy for the new ‘parents-to-be’.

The actor, in a recent interview with India Today, said that it is a very intimate experience for his sister and her husband. Furthermore, he said that it is nice that people want to know about his sister, but she deserves some privacy during this period.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor said, "Everybody wants to share that happiness. But also, I think it's a very intimate and personal experience for the two people and it would also be important to respect their privacy in a way. I think when you love someone and they're producing someone that you love, it's kind of sacred. It's not to prove anything to anybody or it's not for the world. It's for you. So, it would be nice to kind of give them that space as well."

The actor is currently prepping for his film ‘Thar' which also stars Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik. The film is set to release on Netflix on May 6 and will mark the debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary as a director. The film is produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company.

