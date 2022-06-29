Hansika Motwani's 'Maha' To Hit Screens On July 22

Director U.R. Jameel's much-awaited thriller 'Maha', featuring actress Hansika Motwani in the lead, will finally hit screens on July 22, its makers announced on Tuesday, June 28.

The film, which has been awaiting release for quite a long time, has triggered a lot of interest amongst industry insiders and film buffs for two reasons. The first is that the film is Motwani's 50th film and the next is that actor Silambarasan TR has played a role in the film.

'Maha' is produced by Malik Streams Corporation, a production, and distribution company that is based in Malaysia.

The film, which has music by Ghibran, has cinematography by J Laxman and editing by John Abraham. Along with U.R. Jameel, the film has been co-directed by Anju Vijai and is touted to be a gripping thriller.

[With Inputs from IANS]