Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Hansal Mehta Opens Up Anti-Bollywood Sentiment, Says Some Of It ‘Endorsed By Our Own Colleagues’

Hansal Mehta talks about the current ‘disturbing’ Bollywood phase, adding that the industry will emerge from it.

Hansal Mehta
Hansal Mehta Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 6:15 pm

Since the past few months, the Hindi film industry has been a victim of the “boycott Bollywood” trend with celebs like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Akshay Kumar coming under its radar. It has led to their films being boycotted, thereby leading to a lower footfall in the theatres. Several filmmakers now worry about telling the stories they want amid the anti-Bollywood wave.

However, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who has been working in the industry for three decades, is of the opinion that it’s a “transitory” phase for Bollywood and the industry will emerge stronger out of it.

“It is disturbing to say the least,” Mehta told Indian Express, adding, “The kind of stuff that is written on social media, some of it even surreptitiously and otherwise, with the endorsement of some of our own colleagues. It is disturbing but I do also feel that a lot of it is also social media, very manufactured.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hansal Mehta (@hansalmehta)

The filmmaker maintained that a good film will draw an audience no matter what. For instance ‘Brahmastra’, which was released amid heavy social media hate, managed to rake in huge numbers, and turned out to be one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the year.

Mehta asserted that Bollywood is not unaware of setbacks. It was under heavy scrutiny in the late ’90s after music mogul Gulshan Kumar was shot dead, and in early 2000s when film financer Bharat Shah was arrested for his alleged nexus with the underworld. 

“What is happening in this diversion, this madness, our fear is getting the better of us in being able to tell our stories the way we want to, in making the films the way we want to. It is a transitory phase; we will emerge out of it. It is a resilient industry,” he said.

Mehta signed off, “What is important is to not lose focus of our main job: That is to tell stories, whatever the counter point. Whether your film is out and out propaganda, or it is completely counter to the propaganda that is being fed to us. I feel in the quest to serve a certain agenda, we have forgotten that we are actually making films for audiences.”

Related stories

Hansal Mehta On Working With Kareena Kapoor Khan: 'A Privilege Directing This Powerhouse'

Kareena Kapoor Khan Begins Filming For Hansal Mehta's Movie

Kareena Kapoor Khan Flies To London With Baby Jeh To Start Shooting For Hansal Mehta's Next

The director is helming ‘Captain Indian’, starring Kartik Aaryan, apart from doing a film with Kareena Kapoor Khan as the lead.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hansal Mehta Brahmastra Captain Indian Kareena Kapoor Khan Kartik Aaryan Aamir Khan Akshay Kumar Ranbir Kapoor
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis