'Hamare Baarah': Karnataka Government Bans Annu Kapoor Starrer To Preserve Communal Harmony

The Karnataka government has banned the release of 'Hamare Baarah' in the state for two weeks or until further notice.

Humare Baarah poster
'Hamare Baarah' banned by Karnataka government Photo: Instagram
Actor Annu Kapoor starrer 'Hamare Baarah' has been grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Several groups alleged that it's a 'propaganda' film which is a bold narrative on overpopulation in India. Some criticised the depiction of Muslim community in it. As per a report in ANI, the Karnataka government has banned the release of 'Hamare Baarah' in the state for two weeks or until further notice.

Karnataka government claimed that the decision had been taken after considering the requests from several organizations and after watching the film's trailer. The state government also stated that 'Hamare Baarah' has been banned to preserve communal harmony in the state. The decision is in accordance with the Karnataka Cinema Regulations Act 1964, sections 15(1) and 15(5).

'Hamare Baarah' became controversial after its posters and trailer were released. The trailer was pulled down from online platforms. Earlier, the CBFC (Central Board Of Film Certification) granted the film a U/A certification. The makers were also asked to make 11 changes including the title of the film. It was earlier titled, 'Hum Do Hamare Baarah'.

Humare Baarah poster
'Humare Baarah' poster Photo: Instagram
Earlier, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Annu Kapoor slammed those who have already passed judgements on his film without watching it. He urged people to watch it first and then decide what it stands for.

The veteran actor also said that he is not a religious man and has nothing to do with religion and politics. He revealed doing the film because he was paid well.

“At a personal and an impersonal level, I’m an atheist,'' he said. The 'Vicky Donor' actor also said that he tried his best to justify his character and he is not bothered about the rest. ''Films are a make-believe world where I’m chosen as an artist and my job is to justify my art,'' said Kapoor.

Directed by Kamal Chandra, 'Hamare Baarah' is about a Muslim woman who takes her father to court to allow her mother the right to terminate a risky pregnancy to save her life. Apart from Annu Kapoor, the film also stars Parth Samthaan, Manoj Joshi and  Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles.

