Halsey Battles Food Poisoning At UK Festival

Singer Halsey has shared that they suffered "terrible food poisoning" at the Reading and Leeds festival.

Halsey
Halsey IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 12:57 pm

Singer Halsey has shared that they suffered "terrible food poisoning" at the Reading and Leeds festival.

The 27-year-old singer said via social media that they performed at the festival despite being hit by a bad case of food poisoning, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Halsey wrote: "No idea how I'm still alive after my Leeds set. I have terrible food poisoning STILL! It started yesterday at 2pm and I somehow made it on stage (after the medical team at the festival were soooo helpful!)."

She has played shows under some "messed up conditions" in the past.

However, the singer considers this latest drama to be "the worst in recent memory".

Halsey shared: "Felt like I was on Jupiter the whole time. Thank you for being so cool and letting me basically do whatever just to survive the set! You guys would have been an unreal crowd under ANY circumstances let alone those."

The 'Gasoline' hitmaker subsequently shared a photo of themself receiving medical attention. In the photo, Halsey is seen slouched on a couched as they receive help from a medic.

Earlier this year, Halsey has hinted at scaling back their workload amid their ongoing health struggles.

The singer took to Instagram to discuss the possibility of reducing their work schedule due to their struggles with endometriosis, which can cause debilitating pain.

